Ukraine's Indigenous Ballistic Missiles Could Put Russia's Best-Defended Targets At Risk, Turkish Expert Says
“ Ukraine's production of ballistic missiles will complicate things for Russia, because some of the best-defended targets will become vulnerable. Ballistic missiles are very difficult to intercept. You need a big investment in development and deployment. The Israelis and Americans have found out in the Iran war that the number of incoming missiles is always larger than the number of interceptors available,” Egeli said.
According to him, he Israelis and Americans have found out in the Iran war that the number of incoming missiles is always larger than the number of interceptors available.
The expert also expressed doubts about the claimed capabilities of Russia's missile defense systems.
“I think Russian ballistic missile defence capabilities have been exaggerated from the outset. They claim the S-300 or S-400 can engage ballistic missiles, but I have never seen actual testing, as we have seen with and the Chinese or Europeans. Russia's capacity has always been more theoretical than actual,” Egeli said.
“All indications are that S-400 is a big hoax when it comes to ballistic missile defence capability. You have to mesh radars, interceptors and all those things, and test and verify it. On top of that, modern ballistic missiles manoeuvre and use countermeasures, including decoys, to deceive missile defenсes,” he added.Read also: Flamingo leaves Russia with no safe rear area -- FirePoint CE
As Ukrinform previously reported, military expert and founder of the Reactive Post charitable foundation Pavlo Narozhnyi said that Ukraine had successfully used its homegrown FP-7 ballistic missile against a target in Russia for the first time. He assessed the strike as successful because Russian S-400 systems had failed to intercept the missile.
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