Arab Open University Opens Center To Support People With Disabilities

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Talal Al Saud, Chairman of the Arab Open University (AOU) Board of Trustees, opened the Happiness Makers Center to empower people with disabilities.

The AOU said in a statement Wednesday that it established the center as part of its social responsibility efforts and in line with international agreements and national legislation supporting the rights of people with disabilities.

It said the center reflects the importance of partnership between academic and civil society institutions in launching sustainable community initiatives that promote inclusion and equal opportunity.

The center was established under a partnership agreement with the Be Positive Association. An initiative of the AOU's Center for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Consulting, it aims to help build an inclusive society that promotes the rights of people with disabilities, guarantees equal opportunity and supports independence and active participation in all areas of life.

Esraa Abu Alkeshek, Director of the Happiness Makers Center, presented its objectives and vision. She stressed the importance of a supportive community environment that respects the rights of people with disabilities, recognizes their abilities and gives them fair opportunities to participate and gain independence.

Nabil Abu-Loghod, Deputy Director of the AOU's Center for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Consulting, outlined the center's activities and initiatives. He also detailed its role in incorporating the initiative into programs that serve students and the community.

//Petra// NQ