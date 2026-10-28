Hakeemi Medication Delivery Requests Rise 56% In Nine Months

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Medication delivery requests through the Hakeemi app rose 56% in the first nine months of 2026, Electronic Health Solutions (EHS) announced Wednesday.

Company figures showed that monthly delivery requests increased from 11,112 in January to 17,327 in September, the highest monthly total recorded since the beginning of the year.

A total of 129,661 medication delivery requests were recorded from the beginning of the year through Sept. 30, while the app's user base surpassed 1 million, reaching 1,011,047 users to date.

EHS Acting CEO Khair Eddin Hourani said the true impact of digital transformation in healthcare is measured by how it improves patients' lives, making health services more accessible while saving time and effort.

He said the growing demand for medication delivery through Hakeemi highlights the importance of developing digital solutions that respond to patients' needs, accommodate their health conditions and daily circumstances, and ensure convenient access to their monthly medications.

Launched in 2021, Hakeemi allows users to access medical records, laboratory results, radiology reports, medication and allergy information, and vaccination records, as well as request follow-up appointments.

The app also offers monthly medication delivery through Jordan Post, with electronic payments available via eFAWATEERcom.

Hakeemi is part of the Hakeem program, a national initiative supporting digital transformation in healthcare and improving patients' access to services.

//Petra// AJ