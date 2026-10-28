Cabinet Approves Rationale For Next Municipal Elections Bylaw

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

-The system aims to enable Independent Election Commission to implement preparatory measures for holding municipal elections in the first half of 2027.

-The draft specifies number of council members for 104 municipalities.

-The draft incorporates an amendment to the quota for women's seats, now set at 30%.

-Gov't has committed to amending regulations associated with Local Administration Law.

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) – During its session last Sunday, chaired by Prime Minister Dr. Jafar Hassan, the Cabinet passed the rationale for the draft bylaw on setting the number of municipal council members and the constituency division for the year 2026.

The regulation will now be referred to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to go through the formal procedures for its enactment.

This system is introduced to implement provisions of the Local Administration Law No. 16 of 2026 and will enable the Independent Election Commission (IEC) to proceed with the preparatory measures for holding municipal elections in the first half of 2027.

On its goals, the regulation aims to determine the number of council members for 104 municipalities across the Kingdom, establish the boundaries of municipal districts, and streamline elections activities, which would uphold the constitutional right of citizens to choose their representatives.

The regulation accounts for an adjustment to the quota of seats reserved for women, which has been increased to 30% under the new law, up from 25% as contained in the 2021 Local Administration Law.

It also specifies the number of municipal council members for newly established municipalities: Bani Obeid, Ghor Al-Mazra'a, Juraina, and Rajm Al-Shami.

Following enactment of the Local Administration Law, which was published in the Official Gazette on September 10, 2026, after passing the Parliament and receiving Royal Decree, the government affirmed its commitment to amending the law-related regulations, including those governing the number of municipal council members and the delineation of electoral districts.

The Local Administration Law aligns with outcomes of the Royal Committee to Modernize the Political System, goals of the Economic Modernization Vision, and the roadmap for public sector modernization.

The law also reflects directives issued to the government by His Majesty King Abdullah II, as outlined in the Royal Designation Letter to the government, to review and improve the legislative framework for local administration, a commitment the government also reiterated in its ministerial statement.

The law aims to establish a legislative system that enhances municipal operations and integrates them into the broader framework of comprehensive development.

Additionally, the law seeks to strengthen local governance, improve service quality and expand community participation. It also seeks to empower municipalities to play a developmental and investment-oriented role, which would stimulate local economies within the governorates.

The law maintains the direct, secret-ballot election of the municipal council head and its members.

It enhances development and investment planning by ensuring representation for elected bodies and less-developed areas, while also guaranteeing that various geographical regions are represented to achieve a more equitable distribution of development projects and opportunities.

The law was endorsed following a series of intensive dialogues, held by the government with the Lower House of Representatives and the Senate, relevant committees, parliamentary blocs, and various experts.

//Petra// AG