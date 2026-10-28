Cabinet Advances Judicial Reforms, Satellite Investment Incentives

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Cabinet approves justifications for draft amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law for 2026.

- Cabinet approves justifications for draft amendments to the Enforcement Law for 2026.

- Cabinet adopts amendments to the Jordanian Judicial Institute Regulation for 2026.

- Cabinet adopts the Judicial Inspection Regulation for Regular Courts and Their Affiliated Departments for 2026.

- Cabinet approves incentives for qualifying satellite communications infrastructure investments to strengthen Jordan's competitiveness in attracting advanced telecommunications and digital infrastructure projects.

- Cabinet endorses the National Circular Economy Roadmap as a framework supporting the transition to a circular economy.

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- The Cabinet on Wednesday approved measures to advance judicial reforms, attract satellite communications investments, and promote a circular economy during a meeting held Sunday and chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan.

The Cabinet approved the justifications for proposed amendments to the Criminal Procedure Law for 2026, paving the way for their referral to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau to proceed through the constitutional approval process.

The proposed amendments aim to unify the framework governing criminal proceedings, strengthen fair trial guarantees and defense rights, improve arrest and detention procedures, and modernize the judicial appeals system.

They also seek to advance digital procedures, allow defendants in criminal cases to authorize lawyers to attend trial hearings on their behalf, and improve the management of seized and confiscated assets.

The Cabinet also approved the justifications for proposed amendments to the Enforcement Law for 2026, ahead of their referral to the bureau.

The amendments aim to digitize all stages of enforcement proceedings, including registration and notification, to improve speed and accuracy and reduce human intervention. They also seek to strengthen social protection, uphold international standards and provide alternatives such as electronic monitoring bracelets.

The proposed changes would accelerate the recovery of outstanding claims by expanding enforcement judges' powers to order early asset seizures, requiring debtors to disclose their assets and shortening certain appeal deadlines.

They would also distribute jurisdiction over appeals between courts of first instance and appeal, regulate recourse to the Court of Cassation, and allow debtors to sell seized assets themselves under the enforcement department's supervision.

Other provisions address the recovery of collected sums, clarify territorial jurisdiction, and extend the period for retaining enforcement proceedings from one year to two.

Under the proposed changes, debtors would be required to pay 15% of the debt, with monthly installments of at least 2% of the remaining balance. Those with commercial debts would also have to disclose income sources and assets sufficient to settle their obligations.

To reduce overcrowding and vehicle deterioration in impound yards, debtors would be allowed to choose where seized vehicles are stored, provided they furnish a guarantee ensuring delivery when requested.

The Cabinet also adopted the Judicial Inspection Regulation for Regular Courts and Their Affiliated Departments for 2026 to reorganize judicial inspection and improve the efficiency, quality, and transparency of judicial work.

The regulation requires inspecting judges to hold a more senior judicial grade than the judges they evaluate. It establishes evaluation criteria covering compliance with the judicial code of conduct, training attendance, case completion performance and inspection findings, with arrangements reflecting the experience of newly appointed judges.

It also regulates complaints against judges, objections to inspection reports, and procedures for considering and resolving those objections. The Judicial Council's secretariat will provide the inspection body with the staff and resources needed to perform its duties.

The Cabinet amended the Jordanian Judicial Institute Regulation to introduce postgraduate programs, including a master's degree in judicial and legal studies in cooperation with Jordanian public universities or accredited international universities, subject to applicable accreditation requirements.

The amendments expand training eligibility to more justice-sector personnel and relevant public institutions and raise academic admission requirements.

They also create a judicial assistant position within the Judicial Council secretariat for graduates of the judicial studies diploma program, providing a structured career stage before judicial appointment and allowing their skills to be used in courts, public prosecution departments and technical offices.

On investment, the Cabinet approved financial incentives for qualifying satellite communications infrastructure projects that meet Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (TRC) requirements.

Eligible investments must exceed $10 million and target at least six satellite earth stations and one or more points of presence in Jordan, together with supporting infrastructure, under a phased investment and implementation plan.

The incentives are tied to measurable, verifiable investment commitments and do not waive licensing, spectrum management or other legal, regulatory and technical requirements.

The government said the projects would help Jordan handle regional communications and data traffic, serve neighboring markets and strengthen its position as a regional hub for telecommunications infrastructure and digital services.

Satellite routes would complement terrestrial and submarine connections, providing backup options during disruptions and improving communications and data continuity.

The decision does not alter existing licensees' regulatory rights or obligations. Satellite services would complement fixed and mobile networks in specific applications, including remote locations, business services and backup connectivity.

The Cabinet also endorsed the National Circular Economy Roadmap, developed by the Ministry of Environment in cooperation with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply and the Royal Scientific Society.

The roadmap provides a national guiding framework extending to 2050 to improve resource efficiency, promote reuse and recycling, and turn waste into productive resources while supporting economic growth and environmental protection.

Aligned with the Economic Modernization Vision, particularly its sustainable environment pillar, it addresses water scarcity, dependence on imported energy, and increasing waste generation. Its five priority areas are circular material sourcing, material efficiency, waste recovery, circular water management, and efficient energy systems. Its sector applications focus on agriculture, mining, food processing, construction and tourism. Water measures include reusing treated wastewater, harvesting rainwater and recycling water in production processes.

The roadmap promotes waste sorting, recycling, composting and energy recovery, including converting agricultural, industrial and food waste into new materials, animal feed, fertilizers and biogas.

It also supports reducing food loss and waste. The National Food Security Strategy targets a 50% reduction by 2030.

For industry, the roadmap encourages more efficient use of raw materials, water and energy, alongside cooperation allowing one company's waste to become another's production input. Construction and tourism measures include recycling demolition waste, reducing food waste in tourism establishments and improving water and energy efficiency.

The roadmap seeks to attract investment in recycling, manufacturing and green technologies, encourage innovation and participation by private businesses and small and medium-sized enterprises, and create employment opportunities.

Proposed measures include updating relevant legislation and policies, incorporating circular economy principles into government procurement, raising public awareness and strengthening coordination among government institutions, businesses, municipalities, academic institutions and civil society. It also proposes joint governance and monitoring arrangements to measure progress and support practical sector plans.

//Petra// AO