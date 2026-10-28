Non-Jordanian Workers Have 1 Month To Regularize Status: Labor Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) –Director of the Central Inspection Directorate at the Ministry of Labor, Haitham Najdawi, said inspection teams are continuing their field visits to identify non-Jordanian workers, who are violating the Labor Law and its associated regulations and instructions.

According to a ministry statement issued on Wednesday, Najdawi noted that approximately one month is left ahead for the deadline for regularizing the status of non-compliant workers.

He urged workers and employers across all economic sectors, as well as homeowners, to take advantage of this remaining time.

He further added that the ministry will deport any worker, who does not possess a valid work permit, or who has breached terms of their permit by changing their occupation, employer, or workplace.

In a recent session, the Council of Ministers has extended the period for regularizing the status of non-compliant workers, including domestic workers, until December 1st.

This decision is part of the ministry's plan to regulate the Jordanian labor market, aimed to ensure that all non-Jordanian workers in the Kingdom are present legally by obtaining proper work permits.

Featuring a slew of incentives and exemptions, the decision says workers who previously held permits will be granted a 50% reduction in permit fees for each preceding year, in addition to a full waiver of fines imposed by both the Ministry of Labor and the Ministry of Interior.

For foreigners who entered the Kingdom for non-employment purposes and have never held a work permit, the decision allows regularizing their status upon payment of the full work permit fee, in addition to a lump sum of JD500 to cover all previous years.

A deportation flag will be placed in the Ministry of Labor's electronic systems for any worker who has failed to regularize their status, effective from the first of next January.

//Petra//AG