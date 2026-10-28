ASE Down 0.93%, Turnover At JD15.8M

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 28 (Petra) -- Turnover on the Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) was at JD15.8 million on Wednesday, with 5.1 million shares changing hands through 4,982 transactions during Wednesday's trading.

The general share price index fell 0.93 percent, closing at 4,114 points.

The industrial sector saw the biggest loss of the day, dropping 2.04 percent, financial firms fell 0.73 percent, and services companies were 0.43 percent down.

Of 104 companies on the index, 30 saw their share prices rise, compared with previous closings, 39 dropped and the rest were flat.

//Petra// NQ