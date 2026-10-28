Azergold Participates In UIMF 2026 International Forum (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)AzerGold CJSC participated in the 8th International Mining and Metallurgy Forum – UIMF 2026, held in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan.

The forum, held on October 27–28 under the theme“From Resources to Global Opportunities,” was organized with the support of the Ministry of Mining Industry and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Metallurgy Association, in partnership with Congresses of Central Asia (CCA).

The event brought together more than 40 speakers and moderators from 19 countries and over 500 delegates, including representatives of leading government institutions and companies from various countries.

The forum's main plenary session, titled“A New Resource Architecture for Central Asia,” featured remarks by Ural Yusupov, Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan; Christopher Duggan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Canada to Uzbekistan; and representatives of local and international mining companies.

Addressing the plenary session, Ilyas Ismayilli, General Director of ((AzerGold Uzbekistan)) Foreign Enterprise Limited Liability Company - first foreign subsidiary of AzerGold CJSC in Uzbekistan, provided information on the growing strategic partnership in the mining industry and joint projects planned for implementation.

I. Ismayilli emphasized the significance of establishing AzerGold CJSC's first subsidiary outside Azerbaijan in Uzbekistan. He noted that the high-level relations based on friendship and mutual trust between the heads of state - President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev - provide strong impetus for the development of bilateral cooperation across all areas, as well as the implementation of large-scale joint projects.

During his speech, detailed information was also presented on the project planned to be implemented by the newly established company in Uzbekistan. It was noted that the initial phase of the joint development project at the Akba gold deposit, located in the Kitab district of Kashkadarya region, envisages additional geological exploration, mineral resource assessment in accordance with international standards, metallurgical testing, and environmental studies. Subject to positive exploration results, the establishment of a joint venture and the commencement of mining operations at the deposit are planned.

In addition, AzerGold CJSC is discussing opportunities to conduct geological studies targeting gold and rare earth elements in the prospective Toshmachit, Boshtut, and Boboshil areas of Navoi region, as well as opportunities for joint geological exploration and development of other mineral deposits of mutual interest located in Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

It was noted that favorable opportunities exist to further expand cooperation through new joint projects. The experience gained and the partnerships established may also lay the groundwork for joint activities in third countries in the future.

The forum featured extensive discussions on successful investment models for ensuring sustainable economic development in Central Asia, strengthening the region's position as an industrial hub, and addressing resource security issues. Participants also exchanged views on developing value-added production chains and exploring opportunities to enter new markets.