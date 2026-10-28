TREDEXA Introduces MONOLITHXL: A Complete Broker Technology Ecosystem Deployed In The Client's Cloud Account

NICOSIA,Cyprus, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CRM, market data and trading complex arrive pre-integrated, with one control layer - ready to work in about a week for a standard deployment.



TREDEXA presents MONOLITHXL, an ecosystem that brings together three products - the CallidiX CRM, the SynthTickS market-data server and the CoreTickS trading complex - and deploys them directly into a broker's own cloud account. The broker owns the infrastructure, the data and the billing relationship with its cloud provider; TREDEXA deploys and integrates the stack and, if the client chooses, supports it.



One Ecosystem Instead of Three Vendors



Brokers typically assemble a CRM, a quotes feed and a trading server from separate vendors, each with its own infrastructure, contract and security posture, and integration is left to the broker. MONOLITHXL replaces that patchwork with a single pre-integrated stack and a single control layer.

Three Engines, One Ecosystem



CallidiX (CRM): leads, clients, deals, activities and dashboards for sales teams, with five-role access control enforced at the API, an append-only audit log, a separate database for every tenant, a read API and webhooks.

SynthTickS (market data): merges quotes from liquidity providers into one clean feed, lets clients build their own synthetic instruments with formulas, stores deep history, and distributes data over FIX, WebSocket and REST. CoreTickS (trading complex): order execution, risk controls, A-Book, B-Book and hybrid routing, pending orders, copy and prop trading, and FIX connectivity, on a cloud-native microservices architecture. Clients that already run their own trading server can have it integrated into the ecosystem instead of, or alongside, CoreTickS.



Deployed in the Client's Own Cloud Account



After commercial approval, the client opens a cloud account that it owns. Today, TREDEXA deploys MONOLITHXL on Amazon Web Services; other cloud providers are available on request, after assessment. TREDEXA then deploys the ecosystem into the client's account, configures it and, where requested, trains the client's support team. A standard single-brand deployment is ready to work in under a week from the moment the cloud account is handed over; multi-brand setups and custom integrations may take longer and are scoped individually.

Built for Different Business Models



Single brand, full control: run MONOLITHXL with your own team, trained by TREDEXA - or have TREDEXA's support team operate it for you. In both cases the cloud account stays with the client.

Corporate groups: we recommend running up to 10 CRM instances - one per company or brand - on a single infrastructure, managed from one place. Capacity resale: brokers can make part of their capacity available to smaller brokers and introducing brokers (IBs), supported by IB monitoring and in-depth analytics and statistics. Each party remains responsible for its own licensing and regulatory obligations.



All CRM instances, assets and monitoring are managed through SowRoN, the management module included in the ecosystem.

Client Cloud Accounts and Security Responsibilities



Running in the client's own cloud account means the client chooses the region to match its data-residency requirements, scales capacity with trading volume, and pays the cloud provider directly for what it uses. The infrastructure of leading cloud providers is independently audited under programs such as ISO/IEC 27001, SOC 2 and PCI DSS; clients should check their chosen provider's current attestations.

Those certifications belong to the cloud provider and cover its infrastructure and services. They are not certifications of TREDEXA or of MONOLITHXL, and under the cloud shared-responsibility model, securing what runs on the cloud remains the responsibility of the client and its technology partners. TREDEXA does not currently hold independent security certifications; it plans to pursue them within the next 12 to 18 months. At the application level, the ecosystem provides role-based access control enforced at the API, an append-only audit log, IP allow-listing for API access and signed webhooks.

Brokers shouldn't have to choose between moving fast and owning their infrastructure.

Future Development Directions



The following are directions we are working toward, not commitments or dated promises:



Certification: independent security and compliance certification for TREDEXA, targeted within 12 to 18 months.

CallidiX: industry-specific plugins, beginning with trading, plus a write API and an AI-assistant add-on. SynthTickS: a free tier with self-service access and an SDK, and a synthetic-asset studio with built-in backtesting.



About TREDEXA



TREDEXA (Tredexa Ltd) is an IT software company registered in Cyprus, with locations in Limassol and Nicosia, focused on fintech and broker technology.

Amazon Web Services is a trademark of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates. TREDEXA is not affiliated with, sponsored by or endorsed by Amazon Web Services.

Contact

Director

Sam Bourgi

Tredexa

...

+35797544501

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