Apptopia: OSB Market Daus Slightly Down This Football Season

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces a new report on DraftKings Inc, Flutter Entertainment PLC, Caesars Entertainment Inc, MGM Resorts International, Penn Entertainment Inc, Kalshi and Polymarket. This can be accessed in full here.

The report is an update on Apptopia's coverage of the OSB & PM market, looking at the first five weeks of the NFL season. Data focuses on year-over-year performance, market share, competitive threat of prediction markets to traditional online sportsbook players, active user makeup, and more.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping institutional investors make better decisions ahead of earnings. Apptopia is the flagship mobile data provider for Bloomberg and the leading mobile data provider of YipitData.



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Adam Blacker

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