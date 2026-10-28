Global Diabetes Treatment And Innovation Market To Reach $295 Billion By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) According to BCC Research, the global market for diabetes treatments and product innovations is projected to grow from $162.2 billion in 2026 to $295 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 12.7%, driven by rising diabetes prevalence, aging populations and advances in treatment and monitoring technologies.

Boston, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global diabetes treatment and management market was valued at $109.4 billion in 2023, reflecting a vast and structurally growing opportunity fueled by accelerating pharmaceutical adoption and rapid device innovation. BCC Research's newly published report, Latest Development, Product Innovations, and Treatments for Diabetes, provides comprehensive market sizing, competitive intelligence, and forward-looking analysis across the full diabetes care continuum.

Key Findings

. The global diabetes market stood at $109.4 billion in 2023, underpinned by a growing diabetic population, an expanding diagnosed treatment base, and rising per-patient revenue driven by next-generation therapies and devices. With approximately 27.6% of U.S. adults with diabetes currently undiagnosed and 115.2 million U.S. adults living with prediabetes, the addressable market for screening tools and early-intervention therapies remains substantially underpenetrated.

. North America holds the largest share of the global market by total value, supported by robust insurance reimbursement infrastructure, high adoption rates of premium devices and GLP-1 therapies, and a well-developed clinical ecosystem for diabetes care.

. GLP-1 receptor agonists - including Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro, and Zepbound - are reshaping the pharmaceutical segment, delivering dual glycemic and weight-management benefits that have expanded both the treated population and average revenue per patient, creating a demand surge with few historical precedents in chronic disease pharmacology.

. Continuous glucose monitoring and automated insulin delivery systems are redefining the standard of care, with advances in sensor accuracy, extended wear duration, smartphone integration, and AI-powered dosing algorithms broadening the user base beyond insulin-dependent patients to type 2 and general wellness populations.

. Emerging modalities - including stem cell and beta-cell replacement therapies, transdermal and inhaled insulin delivery, and smart insulin pens with digital integration - are elevating pipeline sophistication, attracting research capital and signaling a potential paradigm shift in type 1 diabetes management over the medium term.

. Key players shaping the competitive landscape include Abbott, Novo Nordisk A/S, Lilly, Dexcom Inc., Medtronic, Insulet Corp., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., Embecta Corp., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Senseonics, Ypsomed, Terumo Corp., B. Braun SE, and ACON Laboratories Inc.

Market Drivers

The diabetes market is operating at the intersection of epidemiological inevitability and technological acceleration. Global prevalence continues to rise across all income geographies, while the diagnostic gap - particularly acute in low- and middle-income countries where prevalence growth is fastest - represents a structurally deferred demand pool that public health investment and expanded reimbursement programs are beginning to convert. Government-mandated screening initiatives and broadened insurance coverage are lowering out-of-pocket barriers, accelerating patient identification, and funneling newly diagnosed individuals toward advanced therapeutic options.

On the device side, tubeless patch pump adoption is reducing treatment burden and improving adherence among both type 1 and type 2 patients, while AI-enabled predictive glucose analytics are transforming management from reactive to anticipatory. These technological forces compound the pharmaceutical tailwind from GLP-1 and emerging dual and triple agonist therapies, creating a multi-vector growth dynamic that is simultaneously expanding market breadth and depth.

Investment Considerations

Investors should assess the diabetes market as a high-conviction, long-duration opportunity with meaningful near-term catalysts. The GLP-1 segment, led by Novo Nordisk and Lilly, continues to generate outsized revenue growth with pricing power that is only beginning to face structural pressure. CGM and AID system manufacturers - including Abbott, Dexcom, Medtronic, Insulet, and Tandem Diabetes Care - are well positioned to benefit from expanding reimbursement and type 2 market penetration. However, investors should monitor key risks: U.S. tariffs of up to 145% on Chinese imports are compressing margins for device manufacturers dependent on imported components; semiconductor supply chain concentration in Taiwan introduces systemic vulnerability; and China's government-mandated pricing reforms are constraining diagnostics revenues for global players. Access limitations in lower-income markets and the large undiagnosed population constrain near-term volume realization, though these same dynamics represent significant upside as outreach and affordability initiatives mature.

About the Report

Latest Development, Product Innovations, and Treatments for Diabetes provides comprehensive market sizing, segmentation by product category and geography, competitive intelligence across leading global players, and a full forecast period analysis of the global diabetes diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, and device market.

About BCC Research

BCC Research provides objective, unbiased measurement and assessment of market opportunities with detailed market research reports. Our experienced industry analysts assess growth trends, identify and evaluate new and changing market opportunities, and provide critical information and innovative decision support tools to help inform the strategic decision-making process.

For media inquiries, email ... or visit our media page for access to our market research library.

Any data and analysis extracted from this press release must be accompanied by a statement identifying BCC Research LLC as the source and publisher.

CONTACT: BCC Research LLC 50 Milk St., Ste. 16, Boston, MA 02109... | +1 781-489-7301