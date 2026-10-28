Eaglenxt Strengthens Global Sales Organization To Accelerate Growth And Capitalize On Dual-Use Market Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shared technology and expanded sales capabilities intended to fuel growth across agriculture and defense sectors

ALLEN, TEXAS, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (d/b/a EagleNXT) (“EagleNXT” or the“Company”) (NYSE American: UAVS), a provider of full-stack drone, sensor, counter-UAS, and software solutions, today provided an update on the continued buildout of its sales organization. These efforts are designed to accelerate momentum across the Company's core markets: Agriculture & Commercial, Public Safety, and Defense.

Over the past year, EagleNXT has invested in scaling its team, integrating experienced sales professionals and subject-matter experts across its comprehensive product lines. This initiative is aimed at deepening customer engagement, expanding vital channel partnerships, and securing long-term revenue opportunities for its dual-use technologies.

"Our investment in the sales organization is a cornerstone of our growth strategy," said Bill Irby, Chief Executive Officer of EagleNXT. "By building a team that combines deep technical expertise with substantial operational experience, we believe we are better positioned to meet the complex needs of our customers in both the commercial and defense sectors. We believe this expanded reach is fostering stronger customer relationships and a growing partner ecosystem."

EagleNXT's enhanced sales force brings significant operational, technical, and industry-specific expertise:



Defense Excellence: The dedicated defense team possesses more than 90 years of combined military experience across multiple service branches. Personnel hold advanced qualifications including Master Army Aviator and Master Jumpmaster, bolstered by individuals with extensive combat deployments worldwide.

Advanced Remote-Sensing: The dedicated MicaSense sales organization is focused on accelerating the adoption of advanced remote-sensing solutions. This team brings over 40 years of combined market experience to support partners and customers. Operational Expertise: In the Public Safety market, the team includes five members holding FAA Part 107 remote-pilot certifications, providing critical operational insights to customer engagements.



The Company's global sales infrastructure now spans six countries and supports customers in eight languages, supporting a responsive and informed approach as EagleNXT seeks to expand its footprint in key international markets.

This focus on market-driven sales capabilities underpins EagleNXT's commitment to pursuing market opportunities and creating long-term value for stakeholders.

For more information about the full suite of EagleNXT products and UAS solutions, contact the EagleNXT Sales team.

About EagleNXT

EagleNXT is a leading provider of full-stack drones, advanced sensors, counter-UAS, and intelligent software solutions that deliver critical aerial intelligence for defense, government, and commercial applications worldwide. With more than one million flights conducted globally, EagleNXT's platforms are trusted across defense, public safety, agriculture, infrastructure, and environmental monitoring applications. The Company's drone systems have achieved multiple industry firsts, including FAA approvals for Operations Over People (OOP) and Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS), as well as EASA C2 certification in Europe and inclusion on the U.S. Department of Defense's Blue UAS list. EagleNXT's sensors are integrated on more than 150 different drone models and are used in over 100 research publications worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in precision agriculture, surveying, and environmental sustainability initiatives. For more information, visit or follow EagleNXT on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,” or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on EagleNXT's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the Company's ability to recruit, integrate and retain qualified sales personnel; the effectiveness of the Company's sales and channel partner strategies; the timing and fulfillment of current and future purchase orders; the conversion of customer opportunities into revenue; demand for the Company's products in the agriculture, public safety and defense markets; the availability and timing of government and defense funding; risks associated with international operations; and competition in the unmanned systems market. For a further discussion of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, see the risk disclosures in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other filings made with the SEC. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and EagleNXT undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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