Bob Hiring, A Core Hibob Solution Awarded Leader Placement In Nucleus Research's 2026 Full-Suite Talent Acquisition Value Matrix

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bob Hiring holds the highest usability position among Leaders, with above-average functionality, as organizations rethink how hiring connects to workforce strategy

New York, NY, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HiBob today announced that Nucleus Research has positioned Bob Hiring as a Leader in its 2026 Full-Suite Talent Acquisition Technology Value Matrix. Since its April 2024 launch, Bob Hiring has developed into a full-suite talent acquisition solution, with its Leader placement in Nucleus Research's new Matrix category marking a milestone in market credibility as businesses seek to connect hiring decisions with workforce planning.







HiBob is positioned alongside established talent acquisition and HCM providers including Oracle, Paycor, Cegid, and Infor. Among these Leaders, Bob Hiring holds the highest usability position, with above-average functionality. As AI reshapes roles and the skills businesses need, the recognition reinforces the value of connecting recruiting depth with trusted workforce context, helping recruiters and managers hire for how work is changing.

“As AI changes what work requires of people, every hire becomes a strategic choice about the skills, judgment and capabilities a business needs to compete,” said Ronni Zehavi, CEO and co-founder of HiBob.“Leaders are asking where they need new skills, how teams will evolve, and what people and AI can accomplish together. Talent acquisition cannot answer those questions in isolation. The next generation of hiring technology will connect the candidate journey to a clearer understanding of the organization, while making that intelligence practical for the people running the hiring process.”

Nucleus Research evaluates vendors on usability and functionality, two critical measures of HCM success. Bob Hiring uniquely addresses the gap between recruiting for an immediate vacancy and building the workforce a business needs, connecting recruitment with workforce planning, onboarding, performance, and core HR in Bob. Recruiters and managers can move from an approved role to an accepted offer in a shared workflow, while candidate information carries into the employee journey. That continuity of people context can reduce repeated data entry and handoffs and help leaders see hiring in the context of the skills and capacity their organization needs.

The report highlights HiBob's reach across more than 4,000 job boards, alongside referral tracking, agency management, and source analytics that help teams focus recruiting investment and deliver a consistent candidate experience from application to onboarding.

A better, more trustworthy experience from candidate to employee

Bob Hiring's Glass Box AI approach makes the evidence behind CV matching and resume insights visible, keeping hiring decisions and accountability with people. AI-generated summaries connect candidate information to job requirements without recommending, ranking, or automatically rejecting candidates.

Its Leader placement reflects HiBob's exponential progress in bringing the depth expected of a full-suite talent acquisition solution into a connected experience for recruiters, managers, and candidates.

About HiBob

HiBob is the organizational intelligence platform for the modern world of work. Its award-winning solution, Bob, is the modern HR and payroll platform for mid-sized and multinational companies, bringing HR, payroll, and finance together in one intuitive platform. Built on trusted workforce data, HiBob gives organizations an enterprise-grade foundation for managing people and operations without enterprise complexity, while delivering organizational intelligence into the systems where work happens.

Engineered for the realities of modern organizations, Bob helps leaders understand their workforce, identify skill gaps, plan with greater confidence, and create clear accountability across teams. With people analytics, automation, and tools spanning onboarding, compensation, workforce planning, and more, HiBob helps organizations move faster as they grow. More than one million users at over 5,500 companies in more than 170 countries rely on HiBob to run confidently today and adapt for tomorrow.

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