TCG Labs Soleil Highlights Portfolio Momentum With Three Programs Entering First-In-Human Clinical Trials Across Oncology And Cardiovascular Disease

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fourth program advancing toward the clinic in respiratory disease with additional candidates progressing across areas of significant unmet need, further underscoring the productivity of TCG Labs Soleil's in-house R&D engine

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCG Labs Soleil, a venture-biotech organization integrating dedicated capital with an in-house R&D hub, today announced significant portfolio momentum, with three independent portfolio companies built and advanced through its model now in first-in-human Phase 1 clinical trials and additional programs advancing toward the clinic.

The programs include an ALPP/L2-directed T-cell engager from Duboce Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Duboce”) in select solid tumors; a lead KLK2-directed T-cell engager from Juri Biosciences, Inc. (“Juri”) in metastatic prostate cancer; and a half-life-extended Factor XI antibody from Arguello Biosciences, Inc. (“Arguello”) for atrial fibrillation and other thromboembolic diseases. A fourth program from Clement Therapeutics (“Clement”) is rapidly advancing toward the clinic as an α-TSLP x α-IL-33 bispecific antibody for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma and other inflammatory respiratory diseases.

“TCG Labs Soleil selectively advances therapeutic programs from translational development and up to early clinical proof-of-concept,” said Jin-Long Chen, Ph.D., Managing Partner of TCG Labs and Chief Executive Officer of Soleil.“Since our launch in 2024, our centralized in-house R&D hub has rapidly built a deep portfolio that now includes 19 portfolio companies. The advancement of three molecules into Phase 1 clinical trials represents the first wave of our clinical portfolio, with additional programs, including a chronic inflammatory respiratory candidate, quickly progressing toward the clinic. This momentum demonstrates the productivity of our R&D engine and the efficiency and repeatability of our model. By generating meaningful early clinical evidence, we aim to create higher-confidence opportunities for biopharma partners and, most importantly, move promising science closer to patients facing serious diseases.”

The clinical programs represent the first wave of TCG Labs Soleil's portfolio companies of clinically enabled opportunities spanning oncology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and other areas of significant unmet need. With additional internally built and externally sourced programs advancing toward the clinic, TCG Labs Soleil is positioned to continue generating clinical milestones and future partnership opportunities as its portfolio matures.

TCG Labs Soleil combines dedicated capital, scientific expertise and company-building capabilities to discover, build and advance differentiated therapeutic programs from discovery and up to early clinical development. Each program is housed within an independent portfolio company and developed with a path toward clinical validation and potential strategic partnership.

Portfolio Momentum Across Programs

Duboce Biopharmaceuticals: Novel ALPP/L2-Directed T-Cell Engager for Select Solid Tumors

Duboce is evaluating DBC-664 in a first-in-human, Phase 1a/1b, open-label, multicenter clinical trial in adults with relapsed or refractory, unresectable locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors associated with ALPP or ALPPL2 expression.

DBC-664 is an investigational ALPP/L2 x CD3 T-cell engager designed to target antigens that are highly expressed in a variety of difficult-to-treat solid tumors, most homogeneously in ovarian and endometrial. By targeting these specific antigens, DBC-664 aims to provide a favorable therapeutic index for patients with advanced cancers who otherwise have limited effective treatment options in the relapsed or refractory setting.

The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of DBC-664.

Juri Biosciences: Differentiated KLK2 T-Cell Engagers for Prostate Cancer

Juri is evaluating JUR-003 in adults with metastatic prostate cancer in a first-in-human, Phase 1a/1b, open-label, multicenter clinical trial.

JUR-003 is the lead program in Juri's portfolio of differentiated KLK2-directed T-cell engagers. It is an investigational bispecific monoclonal antibody designed to recruit T cells to prostate cancer cells expressing KLK2, a highly specific prostate cancer target with minimal expression outside prostate tissue. JUR-003 is designed for subcutaneous administration, a profile that may be particularly relevant in earlier disease settings where patients may receive treatment over longer periods. Its profile is also intended to support combination with other treatment modalities across multiple prostate cancer settings.

The trial is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and preliminary anti-tumor activity of JUR-003.

Arguello Biosciences: Half-Life-Extended Factor XI Antibody Designed for Durable Anticoagulation

Arguello is currently evaluating ARG-397 in healthy adult participants in a Phase 1, randomized, single-blind, placebo-controlled, single-ascending dose clinical trial.

ARG-397 is an investigational, highly potent half-life-extended Factor XI monoclonal antibody being developed as a potential best-in-class durable anticoagulation approach for thromboembolic disorders, including chronic conditions such as atrial fibrillation. Factor XI inhibition is intended to reduce pathological clot formation while preserving important elements of normal hemostasis, offering the potential to address bleeding concerns associated with current anticoagulant therapies. ARG-397 has the potential to combine a robust degree of anticoagulation with less frequent dosing, an important consideration for patients who require long-term anticoagulation therapy.

The study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics of ARG-397 following single ascending doses.

Clement Therapeutics: α-TSLP x α-IL-33 Bispecific Antibody for Respiratory Diseases

Clement is advancing CMT-133, an α-TSLP x α-IL-33 bispecific antibody being developed for chronic inflammatory respiratory diseases, including COPD, asthma and other inflammatory respiratory disease. CMT-133 is designed to target two upstream alarmins implicated in respiratory inflammation, with the goal of treating both Type 2 high and Type 2 low patient populations, and supporting future use as monotherapy or in combination with other treatment approaches.

Preclinical data from CMT-133 were recently presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress 2026. CMT-133 has completed IND-enabling studies and is rapidly advancing toward a first-in-human clinical trial this year, representing the next wave of TCG Labs Soleil's portfolio progress and continued productivity of its in-house R&D engine.

About TCG Labs Soleil

TCG Labs Soleil is pioneering a venture-biotech model in collaboration with The Column Group. Our mission is to efficiently translate scientific insights into therapeutic solutions for patients facing serious diseases. Our approach integrates a dedicated venture fund (TCG Labs) with an evergreen R&D hub led by top-tier scientists (Soleil). This creates a powerful ecosystem forming and overseeing independent portfolio companies, each dedicated to single-asset programs, guiding them from ideation to clinical proof of concept and positioning them for strategic partnerships and transformative medical advancements. For more details, visit TCGLSoleil.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

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