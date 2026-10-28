Tri Pointe Homes Named To 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces For Womentm List For The Fifth Consecutive Year

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Competitive recognition highlights Tri Pointe's continued progress in advancing women in leadership, investing in career development, and fostering a culture of opportunity and belonging

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes®, one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., today announced that it has been named to the Fortune Best Workplaces for WomenTM list for the fifth consecutive year. The prestigious recognition by Great Place To Work® and Fortune magazine underscores the company's continued commitment to creating an inclusive workplace where women can build meaningful careers, grow into leadership roles, and feel supported throughout their professional and personal journeys.

“Earning this recognition for a fifth consecutive year is a humbling validation, meaningful because it's a direct reflection of the experiences of women across our organization,” said Chief Human Resources Officer of Tri Pointe Homes Heather Breidenthal.“We want women to envision a future in homebuilding, know there are opportunities to grow once they're here, and feel confident that their voices and contributions matter. We plan to continue investing in the support and opportunities that help women build long-term careers at Tri Pointe Homes.”

To determine the highly competitive Best Workplaces for Women list, Great Place To Work analyzed survey responses from more than 640,000 women who work for Great Place To Work CertifiedTM companies. Honorees are selected based on their ability to provide consistently positive workplace experiences for women regardless of job role, work status, or other demographic identifiers. To be eligible, companies must employ at least 50 women, have women comprise at least 20% of non-executive managers, and have at least one female C-suite executive.

Tri Pointe's sustained placement on the list reflects its ongoing focus on creating an inclusive, professional environment where women can grow and lead. In 2025, 49% of the company's new hires were women, and as of December 31, 2025, women held 43% of all management positions. According to the 2025 Homebuilder Diversity Benchmarking Survey, Tri Pointe exceeded industry benchmark averages for women in corporate executive roles, management positions, field sales, and overall workforce representation.

Expanding Pathways to Growth and Leadership

By expanding access to careers in construction and customer care, Tri Pointe Homes is creating meaningful opportunities in areas where women have historically been underrepresented. Ongoing efforts to increase early-career pathways – including college recruiting and internships – are designed to help more women discover their possibilities in homebuilding and ignite a passion for continued learning and advancement.

Tri Pointe's dedication and investment in career development spans the full talent journey, including preparing high-potential team members for greater leadership responsibility. Through a customized six-month leadership development program in partnership with the University of Wisconsin, participants across Tri Pointe's divisions and disciplines strengthen their leadership capabilities, deepen their business acumen, and collaborate on real-world business challenges. To date, three cohorts have completed the program, with women representing 40% of participants. Cross-functional capstone projects allow participants to influence business strategy, develop innovative solutions, and build relationships that support their continued growth. The program reflects Tri Pointe's belief that developing future leaders requires diverse perspectives, opportunities to contribute, and preparing talent to take on greater responsibility.

Tri Pointe also continues to grow its well-being and family-forming benefits, recognizing that meaningful workplace support extends across different stages of life. Through its partnership with Carrot, team members have access to comprehensive support for fertility, adoption, and other family-forming needs, with personalized care and resources designed to support individual journeys. The company also provides benefit-eligible team members with an annual allowance toward Carrot services.

A Culture Where Every Voice Matters

Tri Pointe's 2026 engagement survey provides another measure of the company's workplace culture, with 97% of team members reporting that people are treated fairly regardless of gender, exceeding the 2026 100 Best Benchmark.

That experience is also reflected in team member feedback. As one anonymous employee shared in the 2026 Great Place To Work survey:“I feel like I am actually valued and treated as a person rather than just a number. When I speak up about things that are important to me, management listens.... I enjoy the unique Carrot benefits as a woman.”

The Best Workplaces for Women recognition adds to a series of workplace honors for Tri Pointe Homes in 2026, including being named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® and Fortune Best Workplaces in ConstructionTM lists, as well as the PEOPLE® Companies that Care list.

For more information about Tri Pointe Homes and its award-winning culture, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About Tri Pointe Homes®

One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a presence in 13 states and the District of Columbia, and is a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities with deep ties to the communities it serves-some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. The company is one of the 2026 Fortune World's Most Admired Companies, 2026 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, and recognized as a PEOPLE Companies That Care® (2023-2026) organization. The company was also named a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM company for five years in a row and named on several Great Place To Work® Best Workplaces lists. Tri Pointe has also won multiple Builder of the Year and Developer of the Year awards. For more information, visit TriPointeHomes.com.

About the Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

Great Place To Work selected the 2026 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women List by analyzing the survey responses of over 640,000 women who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies that also meet the criteria for this list. To be eligible, a company must employ at least 50 women, have at least 20% of non-executive managers who are women, and have at least one female C-suite executive. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

About Great Place To Work

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work, a UKG company, brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and Great Place To Work Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified and receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces list.

Follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, X, and Instagram, and sign up for the Great Place To Work LinkedIn newsletter, Culture Edge, to get the latest research on what drives business success.

About Fortune Media

Fortune is a global multi-platform media company built on a legacy of trusted, award-winning reporting and information for those who want to make business better. Independently owned, Fortune tells the stories of the world's biggest companies and their leaders as well as a new generation of innovators who are moving business forward. Digitally and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks and holds companies accountable in regions around the world. Its iconic rankings include Fortune 500, Fortune Global 500, Most Powerful Women, and World's Most Admired Companies. Fortune builds world-class communities by convening industry thought leaders for exclusive summits and conferences, including the Fortune Global Forum, Fortune Brainstorm Tech, and Fortune Most Powerful Women. For more information, visit fortune.com.

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