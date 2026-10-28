Apolosign Expands The Possibilities Of Portable Smart Tvs With A 32-Inch Rolling Display

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A 32-inch touchscreen, Android 16, a rolling stand, and built-in battery power offer a flexible option for home entertainment and everyday use

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As households look for more flexible ways to use screens throughout the home, Apolosign is highlighting its 32-inch Smart Portable TV, which combines smart entertainment features with a rolling stand and rechargeable battery. The design offers an alternative to traditional fixed-screen setups, allowing users to move a large display between rooms without installing a separate television in each space.









A Portable Smart TV Designed for Everyday Use

The Apolosign 32-inch Smart Portable TV combines a touchscreen display with a five-wheel rolling stand, making it easier to reposition the screen as needed. Its built-in battery also allows for viewing away from a power outlet for a limited time, depending on usage conditions.

The model is available in two resolution configurations:



Full HD: 1920 × 1080 4K Ultra HD: 3840 × 2160

The touchscreen supports direct interaction with compatible applications, extending its use beyond conventional TV viewing.









Android Entertainment and Flexible Connectivity

Powered by Android 16, the portable TV provides access to the Google Play Store for compatible applications, including supported streaming and entertainment services. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, along with wired connections, offer additional options for compatible devices.

Key features include:



15,000mAh rechargeable battery, rated for up to six hours of use

Five-wheel rolling stand

HDMI, two USB-A ports, and one USB-C port

Dual 5W speakers 8MP camera and built-in microphones



According to Apolosign's product specifications, the battery runtime rating is based on Wi-Fi video streaming at 50% screen brightness. Actual battery life varies depending on brightness, applications, and usage conditions.

These features support a range of everyday uses. Users can watch a cooking tutorial in the kitchen, stream entertainment in the living room, or move the display to a bedroom or home office when a larger screen is useful. Video calling and other functions depend on application compatibility and the user's setup.









An Alternative to Fixed-Screen Setups

Apolosign's 32-inch model brings together a large touchscreen, smart TV functionality, and mobility in one device. Rather than replacing every television or computer monitor, it provides another option for households that want a display they can reposition as their needs change.

For consumers comparing portable smart TVs, relevant considerations include screen resolution, app compatibility, battery performance, connectivity, and ease of movement. The available Full HD and 4K configurations allow shoppers to compare display options based on their preferences.

To learn more, visit the Apolosign 32-inch Smart Portable TV product page or browse the Apolosign Portable TV collection.

For an independent perspective on the product's design and usability, read the New Atlas review of the Apolosign 32-inch Portable Smart TV.

About Apolosign

Apolosign develops smart display products for modern households, including digital calendars, portable smart TVs, and digital photo frames. Its products combine display technology with practical features for household organization, entertainment, and connected living.

Contact Person: Rachel Wilson

Email:...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

