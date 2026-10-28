Neumarker Enter Collaboration To Advance Precision Medicine In Depression

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration aims to leverage AI-native brain intelligence to predict treatment response and enable more personalized depression care

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neumarker, Inc., an AI-native TechBio company pioneering a new era of precision brain health, today announced a collaboration with the largest health system in Northern California to evaluate its AI-driven technology for predicting individual patient responses to transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS), an established noninvasive treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD).

The collaboration will include a prospective clinical study evaluating Neumarker's AI-driven treatment response prediction technology in patients receiving standard-of-care TMS. The study represents an important step toward clinical validation and potential future application in depression care.

“Translating complex brain data into actionable intelligence is at the heart of Neumarker's mission,” said Ken Wang, PhD, MBA, Co-founder and CEO of Neumarker.“This collaboration combines advanced AI with deep clinical expertise to evaluate a promising approach to predicting treatment response, bringing us closer to precision medicine and moving beyond trial-and-error treatment selection.”

The collaboration advances Neumarker's Precision Medicine portfolio, which develops AI-driven applications to predict treatment responses and support personalized therapeutic decisions. Underpinning these applications is Neumarker's AI-native brain intelligence platform designed to advance precision medicine and transform CNS drug development.

About Neumarker

Neumarker, Inc. is an AI-native TechBio company pioneering precision brain health. Its AI-native brain intelligence platform combines a large-scale EEG foundation model with multimodal clinical data to advance precision medicine across drug development and patient care. For biopharma partners, the platform enables the development of biomarkers for patient stratification, treatment response, and pharmacodynamic assessment, with the goal of bringing greater precision and improving the likelihood of success in CNS drug development. Looking ahead, Neumarker envisions extending its platform into an adaptive clinical copilot that integrates brain intelligence, specialized AI models, and clinical context to support personalized treatment decisions and broader clinical care. The company has demonstrated its brain intelligence approach across multiple CNS disorders.

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Media Contact

Laura Zhu, PhD, MBA

Neumarker, Inc.

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