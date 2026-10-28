Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Franklin Electric Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results


Date: 2026-10-28 08:02:16

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Third Quarter 2026 Highlights

  • Consolidated net sales of $633.6 million, an increase of 9% to the prior year
  • Net sales increased across all three segments: 5% in Water Systems, 15% in Energy Systems, and 15% in Distribution
  • Operating income was $86.5 million, an increase of 2% to the prior year, with operating margin of 13.7%; Adjusted operating income 2 was $95.4 million
  • GAAP fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) was $1.35, an increase of 265%; Adjusted diluted EPS 1 was $1.50, an increase of 15%

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Franklin Electric Co., Inc. today announced its third quarter financial results for fiscal year 2026.

Third quarter 2026 net sales were $633.6 million compared to third quarter 2025 net sales of $581.7 million. Third quarter 2026 operating income was $86.5 million, compared to third quarter 2025 operating income of $85.1 million. Third quarter 2026 diluted EPS was $1.35, compared to third quarter 2025 EPS of $0.37. Third quarter adjusted diluted EPS1 was $1.50, compared to 2025 third quarter adjusted diluted EPS1 of $1.31.

1 – Adjusted diluted EPS is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to ourNote Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measuresbelow for further explanation as well as the final page of this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measure.

“Our team delivered strong third quarter revenue growth through a combination of favorable pricing, contributions from recent acquisitions, and healthy customer activity across much of the portfolio. We were pleased with the early contribution from Cat Pumps as our teams remain focused on executing our integration playbook while serving customers at a high level,” commented Joe Ruzynski, Franklin Electric's CEO.

“Although we experienced margin pressure from higher material and freight costs, we continue to see encouraging order trends and strong customer engagement across many of our businesses. We remain focused on disciplined pricing, productivity initiatives, and operational execution throughout our global manufacturing and distribution network. With a diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet, and multiple opportunities to drive growth, we believe Franklin Electric is well positioned to continue creating long-term value for shareholders.”

Segment Summaries

Water Systems net sales were $352.5 million in the third quarter, an increase of $15.9 million or 5 percent compared to the third quarter of 2025. The incremental sales were driven by the sales impact of recent acquisitions, favorable foreign exchange, and price realization. Water Systems operating income in the third quarter of 2026 was $58.9 million, a decrease of 2 percent over third quarter 2025 operating income of $60.2 million. Water Systems had $0.3 million of restructuring expenses and $0.8 million in acquisition-related costs and impact of selling acquired inventory after markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting in the third quarter with adjusted operating income2 of $60.0 million, a decrease of 2 percent over the third quarter of 2025 adjusted operating income2 of $61.3 million.

Distribution net sales were $226.1 million, an increase of $28.8 million or 15 percent compared to the third quarter of 2025. Sales increases were driven by higher volumes, the incremental sales impact of recent acquisitions, and price realization. The Distribution segment operating income in the third quarter 2026 was $20.6 million, an increase of 26 percent over third quarter 2025 operating income of $16.3 million.

Energy Systems net sales were $91.7 million in the third quarter 2026, an increase of $11.7 million or 15 percent compared to the third quarter 2025. Sales increases were driven by the sales impact of recent acquisitions, higher price realization and volumes. Energy Systems operating income in the third quarter of 2026 was $23.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2025 operating income of $25.4 million. Energy Systems operating income in the third quarter of 2026 included $4.7 million acquisition-related costs and $3.1 million impact of marking up acquired inventory to fair value as part of acquisition accounting compared to $0.0 million in the third quarter of 2025. Energy Systems adjusted operating income2 was $31.5 million, an increase of 24 percent over the third quarter of 2025 adjusted operating income2 of $25.4 million.

2 – Adjustedoperating income is a non-GAAP measure. Please refer to ourNote Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measuresbelow for further explanation as well as the final page of this release for a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the appropriate GAAP measure.

2026 Guidance

The Company is raising its guidance for full year 2026 net sales to be in the range of $2.23 billion to $2.30 billion and full year 2026 Adjusted Diluted EPS to be in the range of $4.62 to $4.82.

Earnings Conference Call

A conference call to review earnings and other developments in the business will commence at 9:00 am ET. The third quarter 2026 earnings call will be available via a live webcast. The webcast will be available in a listen only mode by going to:

For those interested in participating in the question-and-answer portion of the call, please register for the call at the link below.

All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. It is recommended that you join 10 minutes prior to the event start (although you may register and dial in at any time during the call).

A replay of the conference call will be available from Wednesday, October 28, 2026, through 9:00 am ET on Wednesday, November 4, 2026, by visiting the listen-only webcast link above.

Forward Looking Statements

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein, including those relating to market conditions or the Company's financial results, costs, expenses or expense reductions, profit margins, inventory levels, foreign currency translation rates, liquidity expectations, business goals and sales growth, involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties with respect to general economic and currency conditions, various conditions specific to the Company's business and industry, weather conditions, new housing starts, market demand, competitive factors, changes in distribution channels, supply constraints, effect of price increases, raw material costs, technology factors, integration of acquisitions, litigation, government and regulatory actions, changes in tariffs or the impact of any such changes on the Company's financial results, the Company's accounting policies, future trends, epidemics and pandemics, and other risks which are detailed in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, included in Item 1A of Part I of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2025, Exhibit 99.1 attached thereto and in Item 1A of Part II of the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. These risks and uncertainties may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made herein are based on information currently available, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income provide additional meaningful information regarding the company's performance and financial strength. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to and not as an alternative for the company's reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, not all companies use identical calculations for Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income; therefore, Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income included in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Adjusted Diluted EPS and Adjusted Operating Income are defined and reconciled to what management believes to be the most comparable GAAP measures in a schedule at the end of this release, except for forward-looking measures where a reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available due to the variability, complexity and limited visibility of the items that are excluded from the non-GAAP outlook measure.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and energy. Recognized as a technical leader in its products and services, Franklin Electric serves customers worldwide in residential, commercial, agricultural, industrial, municipal and fueling applications. Franklin Electric is proud to be recognized in Newsweek's lists of America's Most Responsible Companies 2025, Most Trustworthy Companies 2025, and Greenest Companies 2025.

Franklin Electric Contact:
Jennifer Wolfenbarger / Dean Cantrell
Franklin Electric Co., Inc.
...

FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
Third Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Net sales $ 633,615 $ 581,714 $ 1,756,932 $ 1,624,395
Cost of sales 409,582 373,010 1,127,325 1,039,962
Gross profit 224,033 208,704 629,607 584,433
Selling, general, and administrative expenses 137,249 123,474 392,349 366,638
Restructuring expense 270 112 4,548 435
Legal settlement loss - - 4,512 -
Operating income 86,514 85,118 228,198 217,360
Interest expense (4,687 ) (3,496 ) (10,522 ) (8,100 )
Other income (expense), net 1,231 (165 ) 2,202 514
Foreign exchange expense, net (2,266 ) (2,673 ) (4,388 ) (8,514 )
Pension settlement loss - (55,251 ) - (55,251 )
Income before income taxes 80,792 23,533 215,490 146,009
Income tax expense 19,745 6,329 53,647 36,868
Net income $ 61,047 $ 17,204 $ 161,843 $ 109,141
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (398 ) (466 ) (1,122 ) (1,301 )
Net income attributable to Franklin Electric Co., Inc. $ 60,649 $ 16,738 $ 160,721 $ 107,840
Earnings per share:
Basic $ 1.37 $ 0.37 $ 3.62 $ 2.38
Diluted $ 1.35 $ 0.37 $ 3.58 $ 2.35


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,103 $ 99,662
Receivables (net) 356,081 247,511
Inventories 625,208 552,981
Other current assets 68,452 58,472
Total current assets 1,208,844 958,626
Property, plant, and equipment, net 279,875 252,164
Lease right-of-use assets, net 74,730 67,867
Goodwill and other assets 1,075,282 665,728
Total assets $ 2,638,731 $ 1,944,385
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Accounts payable $ 215,165 $ 174,954
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 156,536 116,747
Current lease liability 20,425 20,518
Current maturities of long-term debt and short-term borrowings 127,181 31,827
Total current liabilities 519,307 344,046
Long-term debt 433,463 135,184
Long-term lease liability 53,061 46,481
Deferred income taxes 88,848 39,275
Employee benefit plans 18,410 22,833
Other long-term liabilities 75,454 29,541
Redeemable noncontrolling interest 1,875 1,657
Total equity 1,448,313 1,325,368
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,638,731 $ 1,944,385


FRANKLIN ELECTRIC CO., INC. AND CONSOLIDATED SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
(In thousands)
September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income $ 161,843 $ 109,141
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization 53,112 46,258
Pension settlement loss, net of tax - 41,693
Non-cash lease expense 17,197 16,279
Share-based compensation 10,935 10,341
Other 171 4,188
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Receivables (95,089 ) (34,660 )
Inventory (15,578 ) (45,036 )
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 36,053 873
Operating leases (17,571 ) (16,300 )
Income taxes-U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act - (4,837 )
Payment related to a supplier agreement (29,300 ) -
Other 17,425 6,747
Net cash flows from operating activities 139,198 134,687
Cash flows from investing activities:
Additions to property, plant, and equipment (34,385 ) (29,820 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant, and equipment 1,561 2,578
Acquisitions and investments (385,157 ) (109,948 )
Other investing activities 39 73
Net cash flows from investing activities (417,942 ) (137,117 )
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net change in debt 394,090 55,721
Payment of debt issuance costs (155 ) (974 )
Proceeds from issuance of common stock 6,156 3,991
Purchases of common stock (24,894 ) (129,415 )
Dividends paid (37,287 ) (37,184 )
Deferred payments for acquisitions (1,696 ) (4,300 )
Net cash flows from financing activities 336,214 (112,161 )
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,971 (3,022 )
Net change in cash and cash equivalents 59,441 (117,613 )
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period $ 99,662 $ 220,540
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 159,103 $ 102,927

Key Performance Indicators: Net Sales Summary

United States Latin Europe, Middle Asia Total
(in millions) & Canada America East & Africa Pacific Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Q3 2025 $200.6 $55.4 $57.5 $23.1 $336.6 $80.0 $197.3 ($32.2) $581.7
Q3 2026 $214.0 $56.1 $55.0 $27.4 $352.5 $91.7 $226.1 ($36.7) $633.6
Change $13.4 $0.7 ($2.5) $4.3 $15.9 $11.7 $28.8 ($4.5) $51.9
% Change 7% 1% -4%
 19% 5% 15% 15% 9%
Foreign currency translation * ($0.4) $3.8 $0.3 $0.8 $4.5 ($0.3) $0.0 $4.2
% Change 0% 7% 1% 3% 1% 0% 0% 1%
Acquisitions $8.3 $0.0 $1.4 $0.0 $9.7 $7.7 $7.4 $24.8
% Change 4% 0% 2% 0% 3% 10% 4% 4%
Volume/Price $5.5 ($3.1) ($4.3) $3.5 $1.6 $4.3 $21.4 ($4.5) $22.8
% Change 3% -6%
 -7%
 15% 0% 5% 11% 14% 4%
*The Company has presented local currency price increases used to offset currency devaluation in the highly inflationary economies of Argentina and Turkey within the foreign currency translation, net row above.

Key Performance Indicators: Operating Income and Margin Summary

Operating Income and Margins
(in millions) For the Third Quarter 2026
Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 58.9 $ 23.7 $ 20.6 $ (16.7 ) $ 86.5
% Operating Income To Net Sales 16.7 % 25.8 % 9.1 % 13.7 %
Operating Income and Margins
(in millions) For the Third Quarter 2025
Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
Operating Income / (Loss) $ 60.2 $ 25.4 $ 16.3 $ (16.8 ) $ 85.1
% Operating Income To Net Sales 17.9 % 31.8 % 8.3 % 14.6 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Diluted EPS

For the Third Quarter
2026
 2025
 Change
Diluted Earnings per Share "EPS" (as reported - US GAAP) $ 1.35 $ 0.37 265 %
Restructuring $ 0.01 $ -
Impact of selling acquired inventory after markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting $ 0.07 $ 0.01
Acquisition Related Expenses $ 0.07 $ -
Pension Settlement Loss $ - $ 0.93
Adjusted Diluted EPS (non-GAAP) $ 1.50 $ 1.31 15 %

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure: Adjusted Operating Income

Operating Income and Adjusted
(in millions) For the Third Quarter 2026
Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
GAAP Operating Income / (Loss) $ 58.9 $ 23.7 $ 20.6 $ (16.7 ) $ 86.5
Restructuring $ 0.3 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.3
Impact of selling acquired inventory after markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting $ 0.5 $ 3.1 $ - $ - $ 3.6
Acquisition Related Expense $ 0.3 $ 4.7 $ - $ - $ 5.0
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income / (Loss) $ 60.0 $ 31.5 $ 20.6 $ (16.7 ) $ 95.4
Operating Income and Adjusted
(in millions) For the Third Quarter 2025
Water Energy Distribution Other/Elims Consolidated
GAAP Operating Income / (Loss) $ 60.2 $ 25.4 $ 16.3 $ (16.8 ) $ 85.1
Restructuring $ 0.1 $ - $ - $ - $ 0.1
Impact of selling acquired inventory after markup to fair value as part of acquisition accounting $ 1.0 $ - $ - $ - $ 1.0
Acquisition Related Expense $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income / (Loss) $ 61.3 $ 25.4 $ 16.3 $ (16.8 ) $ 86.2

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111878568


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search