Scipher Medicine Launches Prismtcelltm, The Next Molecular Treatment Response Signature, For Abatacept In Rheumatoid Arthritis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Clinical validation study with PrismTcell use achieved approximately 2-fold higher ACR50 response rate to abatacept.

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scipher Medicine (Scipher), a leader in immunology precision medicine, today announced the expected launch of an early physician access program for PrismTcell, its new Molecular Treatment Response Signature (MTRS) for abatacept. PrismTcell is a blood-based test designed to predict response to abatacept, a T-cell activation inhibitor, for patients with rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

PrismTcell expands Scipher's precision diagnostics portfolio, which includes PrismRA®, an MTRS for predicting non-response to TNF inhibitors (TNFi) in patients with RA and is the first and only MTRS in immunology approved for reimbursement by CMS. PrismTcell demonstrated an approximately 2-fold higher ACR50 response rate with abatacept among MTRS-selected patients compared to those patients without the PrismTcell MTRS.

This potentially transformative approach of Scipher's technology will be showcased at ACR Convergence 2026, the annual meeting of the American College of Rheumatology, which is the largest gathering of international rheumatologists and scientists in the United States. The abstract, titled "A Molecular Treatment Response Signature Improves Efficacy of T-Cell Therapy in Rheumatoid Arthritis," describes the development and validation of PrismTcell using multi-modal data, including transcriptomic profiles, SNP genotyping, and baseline clinical characteristics. Cohorts include a retrospective RA registry, Scipher-sponsored retrospective studies, and the prospective PREDICT study (NCT06390709). The PREDICT Study represents the culmination of a 2-year, prospective, multi-center study conducted across more than 40 clinical sites in the US.

“We are excited to contribute to the future of precision diagnostics in immunology with the launch of PrismTcell, as we continue our mission to match the right treatments with the right patients,” said Dr. Reg Seeto, Chief Executive Officer of Scipher Medicine.“Our commitment to rheumatology and the broader immunology field is now extending beyond diagnostics as we plan to enter precision therapeutics and intend to develop therapies designed to leverage molecular signatures to predict treatment response.”

Mark Tan M.D., a Johns Hopkins-trained rheumatologist and an early advocate of precision medicine who routinely uses Scipher's PrismRA test in his practice in Long Island, New York, shared his perspective:“When a patient doesn't respond to their first biologic, deciding which treatment to try next can be challenging. PrismTcell has the potential to help us identify patients who are more likely to respond to abatacept before starting treatment, so we can make more informed decisions and get patients on the right therapy sooner.” George Karpouzas, M.D., Professor of Medicine at David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA and Chief, Division of Rheumatology, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and an investigator in the PREDICT study, added,“In my practice, abatacept is not typically a first choice after failure of an initial biologic, which is often a TNFi. However, in MTX-inadequate responders, the evidence supporting abatacept as a first-line biologic option is compelling. If we could better identify, before treatment, which patients are most likely to respond to abatacept- especially if not poised to respond to TNFi- it would give physicians greater confidence to consider the therapy earlier in the treatment journey.”

The company plans to launch the PrismTcell Early Access Program in early Q1 2027 to introduce this blood test into clinical practice and begin commercialization. Rheumatologists at participating practices can order PrismTcell for adult patients with RA who are being considered for abatacept. The test is performed in Scipher's CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in North Carolina. Physicians interested in participating can contact Scipher Medicine at ....

The data will be presented at ACR Convergence 2026:



Title: A Molecular Treatment Response Signature Improves Efficacy of T-Cell Therapy in Rheumatoid Arthritis

Abstract #2382

Presenter: Ryan T. Phan, Ph.D.

Session: Poster Session C​

Date and time: Nov 10, 10:30 AM – 12:30 PM Location: Orange County Convention Center, Orlando, Florida

About Scipher Medicine

Scipher Medicine drives the probability of success at each stage of drug development, from discovery to commercialization, by leveraging AI, network biology and proprietary data through its SPECTRATM platform. Scipher has one of the industry's largest non-oncology clinico-transcriptomic data asset and biobank. Scipher's precision medicine capabilities span therapeutic target and indication prioritization, biomarker and companion diagnostic development, and commercial precision diagnostics. These include PrismRA and PrismTCell. For more information, please visit .

About PrismRA®

PrismRA is a blood-based precision medicine test for RA that analyzes an individual patient's molecular signature to identify patients who are unlikely to adequately respond to TNFi therapy. By providing objective personal molecular information to inform therapeutic decision-making, PrismRA® is designed to help physicians select an alternative therapy for predicted non-responders. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the clinical utility, availability and expansion of the MTRS, the early physician access program [and the expected timing of the launch thereof], PrismTcell's potential and utility, the expected commercialization of PrismTcell, Scipher's participation at ACR Convergence 2026 and Scipher's entry into precision diagnostics and therapeutics and intent to develop therapies designed to leverage molecular signatures to predict treatment response. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Scipher undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

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