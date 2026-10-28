Fairmint Introduces Its Onchain Transfer Agent Services, Putting The Official Shareholder Record At The Center Of Tokenized Equity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Service offering brings official ownership records onchain, laying the foundation for more efficient equity transactions

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairmint today introduced its onchain transfer agent services for public companies seeking to bring their official shareholder records onchain. When an issuer appoints Fairmint TA LLC, Fairmint's SEC-registered transfer agent subsidiary, Fairmint will move that issuer's master securityholder file onchain and maintain it there as the official record of ownership. Each issuer authorizes the move, and shareholders keep the same rights.

The offering builds on Fairmint's experience bringing private-company equity onchain. Fairmint is now extending that infrastructure to public companies and their shareholders.

Market structure starts with the record

Tokenized stocks can represent shares, claims on shares held by a custodian, or exposure to a stock's price. Understanding the difference starts with three questions: what does the investor own, what rights come with it, and who maintains the official ownership record?

In U.S. equity markets, that record is the master securityholder file, maintained by the issuer or its transfer agent. Fairmint brings it onchain, connecting ownership and authorized transfers in one system while preserving shareholder rights.

Where Fairmint stands



Registered. Fairmint TA LLC is registered with the SEC as a transfer agent (file no. 084-06901).

The standard. Fairmint created the Open Cap Table Protocol, an open framework for recording equity events and sharing permissioned ownership data. The protocol runs on the Canton Network. Fairmint is a governing member of the Open Cap Table Coalition, which stewards the standard across the industry. Designed to run the record onchain. Fairmint's system is designed to record issuances, transfers, cancellations and transfer restrictions onchain, in the same place that keeps the official record.



Why Now

Recent U.S. regulatory developments are creating a clearer path for onchain equity infrastructure. SEC staff has described how registered transfer agents can maintain their official master securityholder files using distributed ledger technology. The Commission's September 2026 Innovation Exemption adds a temporary, conditional framework for trading tokenized listed stocks on certain onchain venues.

Since its founding, Fairmint has been developing the infrastructure for programmable equity, with official ownership records and transfer controls built into the same system. With the regulatory framework advancing, the company is bringing that work into engagements with public companies. The offering combines an official onchain ownership record with the transfer-agent responsibilities and controls needed to support it.

The U.S. can set the standard

The United States already has what onchain equity needs: issuer-authorized shares, registered transfer agents keeping the official record, and an SEC that is now addressing how that record can live on a blockchain. Building onchain equity on that foundation, rather than on copies and wrappers issued offshore, keeps investor protections, shareholder rights and issuer control intact. It also gives the U.S. the chance to set the model the rest of the world follows.

The offer to issuers

Once appointed transfer agent, Fairmint works with each company to move its existing shareholder record onchain. That includes reconciling the current record, managing the handover from any current transfer agent, and setting each issuer's requirements for onboarding holders and processing transfers.

"Every share is a promise, and the shareholder register is where that promise is kept," said Joris Delanoue, CEO and co-founder of Fairmint. "The tokenization debate will be settled by whoever keeps the official record. We spent eight years building regulated infrastructure and an open standard so that record can live onchain. Now we're ready for issuers who want their equity on the new rails, with their rights intact and the U.S. setting the standard."

Companies that want to bring their shareholder records onchain can contact Fairmint at fairmint.com.

About Fairmint

Fairmint is building the onchain Equity Capital Markets platform to connect equity issuance, ownership, financing and liquidity. As the first onchain transfer agent, Fairmint brings shareholder records, equity administration and investor access into one system. Transfer-agent services are provided through Fairmint TA LLC, its SEC-registered subsidiary. Fairmint helps companies bring equity onchain while preserving issuer control and shareholder rights. Fairmint developed the Open Cap Table Protocol, live on the Canton Network, and is a governing member of the Open Cap Table Coalition. For more information, visit fairmint.com.

Media contact

Sierra Moorman

Uproar by Moburst for Fairmint

...