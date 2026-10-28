Reversinglabs Launches Spectra Assure Catalog, Helping Organizations Securely Discover And Access Trusted Software

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Checks Software for Malware and Tampering Before It Is Cleared for Use Across the Enterprise

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReversingLabs (RL) today launched Spectra Assure Catalog, giving employees and IT teams one trusted place to find and download approved software. With Spectra Assure Catalog, every package is checked for malware and tampering through binary analysis of the exact file being distributed, ensuring that only approved versions can be published for employee download and use. Spectra Assure Catalog is available now to Spectra Assure customers, switched on by default with no contract change required.

Many organizations keep a list of approved software but rarely show whether the package was actually checked. Spectra Assure Catalog changes that by providing organizations evidence of approval. Ingesting software from a vendor download URL, Spectra Assure Catalog acts as a software DMZ for those imports, so new software doesn't have to sit on a company laptop or a file share while it's evaluated. Spectra Assure analyzes the finished software itself, without needing source code, checking for malware, tampering, vulnerabilities, and other hidden risks, and then gives each package a pass or fail verdict against the organization's own policy.

Only approved packages are published to the catalog, where employees and IT staff can browse and download them right away, avoiding the temptation to bypass security and download alternatives that could put the company at risk. When a request is turned down or granted a time-limited exception, a shareable SAFE report, ReversingLabs' advanced security and risk assessment generated by Spectra Assure, explains the reasons why in terms that non-security staff can follow.

“When companies conduct software approvals, it usually means a vendor completed a questionnaire, the legal team reviewed the contract, and an architect signed off. None of these motions review what's inside the software package. And for those businesses that are resourced to conduct formal software assessments, the current process can take months,” said Mario Vuksan, CEO and Co-founder of ReversingLabs.“Right now, security leaders are being called on to prevent incidents without slowing the business down. With Spectra Assure Catalog, we are accelerating the path to approval, allowing security teams to move faster while getting the exact files into the hands of the people who need them most.”

Spectra Assure Catalog is built to fix today's flawed processes, where software often isn't checked, approvals are scattered across wikis, spreadsheets, chat threads, and tickets, and approved installers sit on file shares with no record of who reviewed them. It also helps businesses with thorough software review programs that face growing backlogs that often push employees to sidestep protocols and install software anyway.

With growing regulations, rising incidents of domain impersonation and fake download sites, and other factors, it's imperative that businesses quickly implement stricter, more thorough reviews. Available now, Spectra Assure Catalog works alongside the app stores and software distribution tools organizations already use, deciding what is cleared for distribution rather than replacing them. Existing Spectra Assure customers can stand up a first catalog today, starting with their highest-risk applications or a single business area and using SAFE Levels as a starter policy. Organizations new to Spectra Assure can request a proof of concept that shows one package clearing policy and reaching the shelf while another is blocked.

ReversingLabs delivers customers the following benefits:



A municipality saw an 87.5% reduction in approval times for employee software and freeware requests.

A global bank reduced Third-Party Cyber Risk Management assessment times from 12 weeks to 2 weeks. At a large global bank, security coverage scaled by 235% without increasing manual effort.



About ReversingLabs

ReversingLabs is the trusted name in file and software security. Its technologies help organizations detect sophisticated malware, software supply chain risks, and other threats hidden within files and software packages. ReversingLabs combines deep file analysis, threat intelligence, and large-scale processing to help security teams understand what software contains, what it can do, and whether it can be trusted.

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Guyer Group

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