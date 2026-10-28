Curabotics Enters National Contract With Capstone Health Alliance, Bringing Robotics And Automation To Hundreds Of Hospitals

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Unique agreement gives Capstone's member network direct access to Curabotics' proven automation solutions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curabotics, a healthcare technology company dedicated to solving workforce challenges through robotics and automation, has entered into a national contract with Capstone Health Alliance, one of the nation's premier healthcare group purchasing organizations. The multi-year agreement provides Capstone's member hospitals with access to the full portfolio of Curabotics robotics and automation solutions.

This agreement demonstrates Capstone Health Alliance's commitment to advancing innovative healthcare technologies by introducing Curabotics' robotics and automation solutions to its vast network of hospitals and non-acute facilities. The partnership expands access to transformative technologies designed to enhance operational performance and address evolving healthcare challenges.

Through the agreement, Capstone members can access Curabotics' revolutionary Nurse Assist Bots, which ease the workload for nurses by automating the delivery of essential supplies, medications, and linens directly to nursing staff. In a two-year pilot at a leading U.S. hospital, the technology demonstrated a significant 15% reduction in nurse workload and a 96% adoption rate among nursing staff. When multiple robotic functions are deployed together, Curabotics projects time savings of up to 40% for clinical teams.

The agreement also covers Curabotics' broader suite of hospital automation, including robotic pharmacy, inter-campus delivery, automated hospital warehouse systems, and smart building integrations.

"Nurses go into healthcare to care for patients, not to spend their shifts running supplies down hallways," said Kate McAfoose, P.E., President of Chang Robotics and Co-Founder of Curabotics. "This contract with Capstone means hundreds of hospitals now have a clear, simple path to put that time back in their nurses' hands. The contract is in place, the pricing is set, and any Capstone hospital that is ready can get started."

“We are excited to welcome Curabotics as a Capstone contracted partner,” stated Capstone's Vice President of Contracting, Tanitha Calloway.“Their innovative approach to robotics and automation provides our members with access to emerging technologies that can help address operational challenges and enhance efficiency. Together, we will support our members with solutions that streamline processes and contribute to the delivery of patient care.”

With nurse replacement costs exceeding $53,000 per nurse and major hospitals losing between $21 million and $43 million annually due to workforce turnover, the demand for automation that supports clinical staff continues to grow. Curabotics' contract with Capstone positions the company to address that need at national scale.

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About Curabotics

Curabotics, a division of Chang Robotics, is a healthcare technology company focused on solving workforce challenges in hospitals and care facilities through robotics and automation. The company deploys autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) that optimize hospital logistics by managing point-to-point transport, hazardous waste removal, meal and nutrition delivery, pharmacy and medication distribution, and medical supply and linen retrieval. Committed to enhancing patient care and supporting clinical teams, Curabotics is helping healthcare organizations improve efficiency, reduce burnout, and elevate the standard of care. More information is available at Curabotics.com and on LinkedIn.

About Capstone Health Alliance

Headquartered in Asheville, NC, Capstone Health Alliance is a leading regional group purchasing organization (GPO) that collaborates with hundreds of hospitals and thousands of healthcare providers across the nation. Capstone is dedicated to delivering tangible savings and value, providing actionable data and support to empower informed supply chain decisions, and offering industry-leading education; all to drive down the overall cost of healthcare and enhance the quality and value of care to patients. Learn more at

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