Proximic By Comscore Expands Integration Across Magnite's CTV Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First real-time contextual integration across Magnite SpringServe connects audience intelligence, premium supply and activation workflows in one place, helping publishers unlock new demand and enabling advertisers to scale privacy-forward campaigns

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) today announced an expanded partnership with Magnite (Nasdaq: MGNI) bringing Proximic's Predictive Audiences, contextual intelligence and ID-free activation capabilities into Magnite's SpringServe video platform, which combines ad serving and programmatic capabilities.

Proximic by Comscore's AI-driven Predictive Audiences combine audience and contextual signals to predict where consumers are most likely to engage next. Powered by Comscore's extensive datasets and third-party partner network, Predictive Audiences deliver scalable, ID-free targeting that extends reach and improves performance. The partnership with Magnite provides publishers with a new path to unlock demand and buyers with a privacy-forward way to scale campaigns across a range of CTV inventory, including high-impact formats such as pause ads.

Future Today is among the first publishers using Proximic's Predictive Audience segments through the integration. The solution combines Future Today's first-party viewership data with contextual signals to enable privacy-compliant targeting across its expansive CTV inventory. Future Today can package this inventory around timely seasonal audiences, such as fall allergy sufferers for allergy medicine advertisers and Halloween candy buyers for CPG brands, giving buyers greater precision and scale when purchase intent is likely to be high.

“This partnership gives us access to a broader range of demand partners through Magnite while creating new ways to showcase the value of our inventory and content,” said Tim Ware, VP, Future Today Marketplace.“By combining Proximic's AI-driven Predictive Audiences with Magnite's ad server and programmatic infrastructure, we can quickly and efficiently package our inventory in new ways. Our preliminary findings indicate that this approach can improve both precision and scale, unlocking more creative opportunities and stronger outcomes for our growing portfolio of advertisers.”

“CTV isn't short on premium content or advertiser demand; the challenge has always been connecting those pieces across the entire transaction chain,” said Jessica Trainor, SVP Partnerships, Proximic by Comscore.“This integration puts audience intelligence right inside the infrastructure publishers already use to manage and monetize CTV inventory. That matters for advertisers that need more interoperable, privacy-forward connections between supply, data, and outcomes.”

“Partnering with Proximic by Comscore brings a trusted, independent layer of audience intelligence to our curated CTV deals,” said Kristen Williams, SVP, Partnerships at Magnite.“We're making it easier for publishers to package their inventory with contextual signals into addressable opportunities that buyers can act on. Bringing Proximic by Comscore's predictive audience intelligence directly into SpringServe adds a unique layer to this partnership by connecting contextual signals with the ad-serving infrastructure publishers already use to manage and monetize their CTV inventory.”

About Comscore

Comscore is a trusted global partner for planning, activating, and evaluating media across platforms. Its unmatched data footprint brings together Connected TV (CTV), digital, national and local linear TV intelligence with advanced audience insights to help media buyers and sellers understand how audiences engage across screens and make business decisions with confidence. Comscore is a preeminent provider of independent, comprehensive cross-platform measurement and decisioning solutions designed to improve outcomes at scale.

About Magnite

We're Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world's leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Marie Scoutas

Comscore, Inc.

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