Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results Highlighted By Increased Net Interest Income And Strong Loan Growth Declares $0.10 Quarterly Cash Dividend
|Multifamily Market Rent Portfolio
|Multifamily Stabilized Rent Portfolio
|Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule
|Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule
|Calendar Period (Loan Data as of 9/30/2026)
|# Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg Interest Rate
|Calendar Period (Loan Data as of 9/30/2026
|# Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg Interest Rate
|2026
|16
|$
|52,999
|$
|3,312
|3.59
|%
|2026
|10
|$
|24,390
|$
|2,439
|3.97
|%
|2027
|70
|182,428
|2,606
|4.40
|%
|2027
|52
|126,803
|2,439
|4.32
|%
|2028
|15
|20,398
|1,360
|6.13
|%
|2028
|10
|8,272
|827
|6.84
|%
|2029
|7
|11,081
|1,583
|6.58
|%
|2029
|4
|4,212
|1,053
|6.38
|%
|2030
|8
|20,023
|2,503
|6.19
|%
|2030
|7
|13,398
|1,914
|6.32
|%
|2031+
|28
|92,369
|3,299
|6.48
|%
|2031+
|8
|15,229
|1,904
|7.05
|%
|Fixed Rate
|144
|379,298
|2,634
|5.04
|%
|Fixed Rate
|91
|192,304
|2,113
|4.78
|%
|Floating Rate
|2
|1,333
|667
|8.34
|%
|Floating Rate
|1
|456
|456
|9.00
|%
|Total
|146
|$
|380,631
|$
|2,607
|5.06
|%
|Total
|92
|$
|192,760
|$
|2,095
|4.80
|%
|CRE Investor Portfolio Fixed Rate Reset/Maturity Schedule
|Calendar Period (Loan Data as of 9/30/2026)
|# Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg O/S ($000's omitted)
|Avg Interest Rate
|2026
|11
|$
|27,620
|$
|2,511
|6.46
|%
|2027
|81
|125,336
|1,547
|4.75
|%
|2028
|27
|28,417
|1,052
|6.66
|%
|2029
|7
|23,587
|3,370
|6.53
|%
|2030
|14
|13,229
|945
|6.98
|%
|2031+
|32
|49,344
|1,542
|6.77
|%
|Fixed Rate
|172
|267,533
|1,555
|5.77
|%
|Floating Rate
|7
|5,397
|771
|8.18
|%
|Total CRE-Inv.
|179
|$
|272,930
|$
|1,525
|5.82
|%
Stabilized Multifamily Pro Forma Stress Results
The table below reflects a pro forma stressed evaluation of the Bank's Multifamily stabilized loan portfolio as of September 30, 2026, using the primary assumption for a revised Debt Service Coverage Ratio (“DSCR”) calculation, for all loans where the current interest rate is below 6.75%. The current balance for these loans is recast at 6.75% with a 30-year amortization. The chart below reflects the impact of these adjustments on the portfolio. The projected loan to value (“LTV”) assumption resets all loans using a 6.25% cap rate and the last reported property net operating income (“NOI”) to determine an implied property valuation and based on the current loan balance, the resultant LTV.
|Multifamily Stabilized Rent Portfolio (Loan Data as of 9/30/2026)
|DSCR Range
|# Loans
|Total O/S ($000's omitted)
|% of Total MF Portfolio
|Current Weighted Average LTV
|Projected Weighted Average LTV
|< 1.0
|8
|$
|21,739
|4
|%
|62
|%
|98
|%
|1.0 < x < 1.2
|18
|57,734
|10
|%
|63
|%
|73
|%
|1.2 < x < 1.3
|16
|36,518
|6
|%
|64
|%
|66
|%
|1.3 < x < 1.5
|21
|44,929
|8
|%
|58
|%
|59
|%
|1.5 < x < 2.0
|19
|26,055
|5
|%
|61
|%
|52
|%
|x > 2.0
|10
|5,785
|1
|%
|39
|%
|29
|%
|Total
|92
|$
|192,760
|34
|%
|61
|%
|67
|%
As reflected above, as of September 30, 2026, only 8 loans totaling $22 million in the multifamily rent stabilized portfolio would have a pro forma DSCR less than 1x, which represents 4% of the total multifamily portfolio. The remainder of this portfolio, totaling $171 million and representing 30% of the entire multifamily portfolio, would possess pro forma DSCR's greater than 1x while maintaining a projected weighted average LTV well within our policy guidelines. Additionally, as of September 30, 2026, 72% of the rent stabilized loans and 74% of the entire multifamily portfolio are further enhanced with personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers. Based on the maturities and rate resets in the previous 12 months, we believe the overall demand for multifamily housing in our market will allow our borrowers to address any adverse impact proactively. The Bank continues to successfully manage multifamily loans with scheduled rate repricing or maturities. Matured loans that qualified for renewal have been retained while others have paid off in full through refinances. The majority of the rate resetting loans remain as performing loans at the new higher interest rate.
Rental breakdown of the Multifamily portfolio
The table below segments our portfolio of loans secured by Multifamily properties based on rental terms and location as of September 30, 2026. As shown below, 66% of the combined portfolio is secured by properties subject to free market rental terms, which is the dominant tenant type. Both the Market Rent and Stabilized Rent segments of our portfolio present very similar average borrower profiles. The portfolio is primarily located in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn, the Bronx and Queens.
|Multifamily Loan Portfolio - Loans by Rent Type (Loan Data as of 9/30/2026)
|Rent Type
|# of Notes
|Outstanding Loan Balance
|% of Total Multifamily
|Avg Loan Size
|LTV
|Current DSCR
|Avg # of Units
|($000's omitted)
|($000's omitted)
|Market
|146
|$
|380,631
|66
|%
|$
|2,607
|60.8
|%
|1.38
|11
|Location
|Manhattan
|7
|$
|24,263
|4
|%
|$
|3,466
|62.5
|%
|1.33
|13
|Other NYC
|97
|$
|274,357
|48
|%
|$
|2,828
|60.3
|%
|1.35
|9
|Outside NYC
|42
|$
|82,011
|14
|%
|$
|1,953
|62.2
|%
|1.50
|14
|Stabilized
|92
|$
|192,760
|34
|%
|$
|2,095
|60.8
|%
|1.43
|12
|Location
|Manhattan
|7
|$
|10,022
|2
|%
|$
|1,432
|49.6
|%
|1.64
|19
|Other NYC
|74
|$
|165,978
|29
|%
|$
|2,243
|61.4
|%
|1.40
|11
|Outside NYC
|11
|$
|16,760
|3
|%
|$
|1,524
|61.6
|%
|1.62
|14
Office Property Exposure
The Bank's exposure to the Office market is not significant. Loans secured by office space accounted for 2% of the total loan portfolio at September 30, 2026, with a total balance of $41.2 million, of which less than 1% is located in Manhattan. The pool has a 2.94x weighted average DSCR and a 55% weighted average LTV as of September 30, 2026.
Asset Quality and Allowance for Credit Losses
At September 30, 2026, the Bank reported $29.1 million in non-performing loans compared to $28.3 million at June 30, 2026 and $21.6 million at December 31, 2025. Excluding the portion that is government guaranteed by the SBA, non-performing loans were $22.1 million at September 30, 2026 compared to $21.3 million at June 30, 2026 and $17.9 million at December 31, 2025. At September 30, 2026 non-performing loans were 1.40% of total loans outstanding versus 1.08% at December 31, 2025. Excluding the SBA guaranteed portion, non-performing loans were 1.06% of total loans outstanding at September 30, 2026 versus 0.90% at December 31, 2025.
During the third quarter of 2026, the Bank recorded a provision for credit losses of $1.1 million. The allowance for credit losses was $19.9 million at September 30, 2026 versus $18.7 million at December 31, 2025. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.96% at September 30, 2026 and 0.93% at December 31, 2025.
Net Interest Margin
The Bank's net interest margin increased to 3.02% for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to 2.74% in the quarter ended September 30, 2025. The Bank's net interest margin was 3.10% in the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The decrease from the prior linked quarter was primarily related to an increase in the average cost of deposits due to the anticipated Federal Reserve interest rate hike and the competitive deposit environment. Any further increases in cost of funds are expected to be mitigated by higher yielding loan production and rate resets.
About Hanover Community Bank and Hanover Bancorp, Inc.
Hanover Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNVR), is the bank holding company for Hanover Community Bank, a community commercial bank focusing on highly personalized and efficient services and products responsive to client needs. Management and the Board of Directors are comprised of a select group of successful local businesspeople who are committed to the success of the Bank by knowing and understanding the metro-New York area's financial needs and opportunities. Backed by state-of-the-art technology, Hanover offers a full range of financial services. Hanover offers a complete suite of consumer, commercial, and municipal banking products and services, including multifamily and commercial mortgages, residential loans, business loans and lines of credit. Hanover also offers its customers access to 24-hour ATM service with no fees attached, free checking with interest, telephone banking, advanced technologies in mobile and internet banking for our consumer and business customers, safe deposit boxes and much more. The Company's corporate administrative office is located in Mineola, New York where it also operates a full-service branch office along with additional branch locations in Garden City Park, Hauppauge, Port Jefferson, Riverhead, Forest Hills, Flushing, Sunset Park, Rockefeller Center and Bowery, New York, and Freehold, New Jersey.Hanover Community Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and is an Equal Housing/Equal Opportunity Lender. For further information, call (516) 548-8500 or visit the Bank's website at
Non-GAAP Disclosure
This discussion, including the financial statements attached thereto, includes non-GAAP financial measures which include the Company's adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”), PPNR return on average assets, adjusted PPNR, adjusted PPNR return on average assets, return on average tangible equity, adjusted return on average tangible equity, adjusted non-interest expense to average assets, efficiency ratio, adjusted efficiency ratio, tangible common equity (“TCE”) ratio, TCE, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides both management and investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results and trends in addition to the results measured in accordance with GAAP and provides greater comparability across time periods. While management uses non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other financial institutions.
With respect to the calculations of and reconciliations of the aforementioned non-GAAP financial measures, reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures are provided in the tables that follow.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and may be identified by the use of such words as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue," and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, estimates with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. Any or all of the forward-looking statements in this release and in any other public statements made by Hanover Bancorp, Inc. may turn out to be incorrect as a result of inaccurate assumptions that Hanover Bancorp, Inc. might make or by known or unknown risks and uncertainties. There are a number of important factors that could cause future results to differ materially from historical performance and these forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: (1) the impact of a pandemic or other health crises and the government's response to such pandemic or crises on our operations as well as those of our customers and on the economy generally and in our market area specifically; (2) competitive pressures among depository institutions may increase significantly; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may reduce interest margins; (4) loan origination and sale volumes, charge-offs and credit loss provisions may vary substantially from period to period; (5) general economic conditions may be less favorable than expected; (6) political developments, wars or other hostilities may disrupt or increase volatility in securities markets or other economic conditions; (7) legislative or regulatory changes or actions may adversely affect the businesses in which Hanover Bancorp, Inc. is engaged; (8) the impacts of tariffs, sanctions and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading counterparts; (9) changing political conditions and the outcome of federal, state, and local elections and the resulting economic and other impact on the areas in which we conduct business; (10) changes relating to rent regulation and housing, including recent legislative action in New York City to freeze rents on certain rent-regulated properties; (11) changes and trends in the securities markets may adversely impact Hanover Bancorp, Inc.; (12) a delayed or incomplete resolution of regulatory issues could adversely impact our planning; (13) difficulties in integrating any businesses that we may acquire, which may increase our expenses and delay the achievement of any benefits that we may expect from such acquisitions; (14) the impact of the strategic credit cleanup that we implemented during the fourth quarter of 2025 and the wholesale funding restructuring we implemented during the first quarter of 2026; (15) the impact of reputation risk created by the developments discussed above on such matters as business generation and retention, funding and liquidity could be significant; (16) our ability to hire and retain key personnel; and (17) the outcome of any future regulatory and legal investigations and proceedings may not be anticipated. Further information on other factors that could affect the financial results of Hanover Bancorp, Inc. are included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K under Item 1A - Risk Factors, as updated by our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consequently, no forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Hanover Bancorp, Inc. does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform these statements to actual events.
Investor and Press Contact:
Lance P. Burke
Chief Financial Officer
(516) 548-8500
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (unaudited)
| (dollars in thousands)
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|142,579
|$
|141,243
|$
|208,904
|Securities-available for sale, at fair value
|138,215
|135,043
|99,552
|Investments-held to maturity
|865
|912
|1,017
|Loans held for sale
|3,615
|2,928
|6,407
|Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs
|2,084,650
|1,997,893
|2,000,749
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|(19,917
|)
|(19,139
|)
|(18,694
|)
|Loans, net
|2,064,733
|1,978,754
|1,982,055
|Goodwill
|19,168
|19,168
|19,168
|Premises & fixed assets
|13,891
|14,052
|14,313
|Operating lease assets
|6,698
|7,006
|9,855
|Bank owned life insurance ("BOLI")
|15,157
|-
|-
|Other assets
|36,896
|37,524
|41,825
|Assets
|$
|2,441,817
|$
|2,336,630
|$
|2,383,096
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Core deposits
|$
|1,601,591
|$
|1,506,501
|$
|1,518,491
|Time deposits
|509,317
|506,338
|509,896
|Total deposits
|2,110,908
|2,012,839
|2,028,387
|Borrowings
|59,840
|59,810
|100,725
|Subordinated debentures
|34,266
|34,229
|24,743
|Operating lease liabilities
|7,324
|7,628
|10,567
|Other liabilities
|26,564
|19,377
|18,408
|Liabilities
|2,238,902
|2,133,883
|2,182,830
|Stockholders' equity
|202,915
|202,747
|200,266
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|2,441,817
|$
|2,336,630
|$
|2,383,096
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
| (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
| Nine Months Ended
| 9/30/2026
| 9/30/2025
| 9/30/2026
| 9/30/2025
|Interest income
|$
|33,201
|$
|32,994
|$
|97,559
|$
|97,880
|Interest expense
|16,175
|17,771
|47,400
|53,233
|Net interest income
|17,026
|15,223
|50,159
|44,647
|Provision for credit losses
|1,100
|1,325
|2,130
|4,282
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|15,926
|13,898
|48,029
|40,365
|Loan servicing and fee income
|960
|1,057
|3,166
|3,221
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|146
|237
|515
|516
|Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale
|550
|1,451
|3,370
|6,101
|BOLI income
|157
|-
|157
|-
|Other operating income
|441
|40
|586
|240
|Non-interest income
|2,254
|2,785
|7,794
|10,078
|Compensation and benefits
|6,919
|6,774
|22,074
|21,009
|Severance expenses
|-
|-
|2,340
|-
|Conversion expenses
|-
|-
|-
|3,180
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,075
|1,960
|6,155
|5,706
|Data processing
|481
|313
|1,334
|1,414
|Professional fees
|687
|732
|2,490
|2,397
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|324
|334
|1,050
|1,036
|Other operating expenses
|1,909
|1,900
|6,206
|5,883
|Non-interest expense
|12,395
|12,013
|41,649
|40,625
|Income before income taxes
|5,785
|4,670
|14,174
|9,818
|Income tax expense
|1,436
|1,179
|3,887
|2,363
|Net income
|$
|4,349
|$
|3,491
|$
|10,287
|$
|7,455
|Earnings per share ("EPS"): (1)
|Basic
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.00
|Diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.00
|Average shares outstanding for basic EPS(1)(2)
|7,292,462
|7,477,647
|7,373,819
|7,480,737
|Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS(1)(2)
|7,292,462
|7,483,319
|7,373,819
|7,486,459
| (1)Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
| (2)Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities.
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (unaudited)
| QUARTERLY TREND
| (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
| 9/30/2026
| 6/30/2026
| 3/31/2026
| 12/31/2025
| 9/30/2025
|Interest income
|$
|33,201
|$
|32,066
|$
|32,292
|$
|32,599
|$
|32,994
|Interest expense
|16,175
|15,295
|15,930
|16,769
|17,771
|Net interest income
|17,026
|16,771
|16,362
|15,830
|15,223
|Provision for credit losses
|1,100
|500
|530
|6,100
|1,325
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|15,926
|16,271
|15,832
|9,730
|13,898
|Loan servicing and fee income
|960
|1,164
|1,042
|1,049
|1,057
|Service charges on deposit accounts
|146
|119
|250
|234
|237
|Gain on sale of loans held-for-sale
|550
|1,377
|1,443
|1,244
|1,451
|Gain on sale of investments
|-
|-
|-
|215
|-
|BOLI income
|157
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Other operating income
|441
|136
|9
|23
|40
|Non-interest income
|2,254
|2,796
|2,744
|2,765
|2,785
|Compensation and benefits
|6,919
|7,333
|7,822
|6,877
|6,774
|Severance expenses
|-
|35
|2,305
|-
|-
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,075
|2,012
|2,068
|2,036
|1,960
|Data processing
|481
|431
|422
|339
|313
|Professional fees
|687
|897
|906
|752
|732
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|324
|364
|362
|352
|334
|Other operating expenses
|1,909
|2,576
|1,721
|2,003
|1,900
|Non-interest expense
|12,395
|13,648
|15,606
|12,359
|12,013
|Income before income taxes
|5,785
|5,419
|2,970
|136
|4,670
|Income tax expense
|1,436
|1,355
|1,096
|103
|1,179
|Net income
|$
|4,349
|$
|4,064
|$
|1,874
|$
|33
|$
|3,491
|Earnings per share ("EPS"): (1)
|Basic
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.25
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|Diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.55
|$
|0.25
|$
|-
|$
|0.47
|Average shares outstanding for basic EPS (1)(2)
|7,292,462
|7,396,444
|7,434,107
|7,443,861
|7,477,647
|Average shares outstanding for diluted EPS (1)(2)
|7,292,462
|7,396,444
|7,439,004
|7,447,556
|7,483,319
| (1) Calculation includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
| (2) Average shares outstanding before subtracting participating securities.
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| CONSOLIDATED NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION (1) (unaudited)
| (dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended (2)
|Nine Months Ended (2)
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|Net income, as reported
|$
|4,349
|$
|3,491
|$
|10,287
|$
|7,455
|Adjustments:
|Debt extinguishment charges
|-
|-
|240
|-
|Conversion expenses
|-
|-
|-
|3,180
|Severance expenses
|-
|-
|2,340
|-
|Total adjustments, before income taxes
|-
|-
|2,580
|3,180
|Income tax effect of adjustments
|-
|-
|251
|608
|Total adjustments, after income taxes
|-
|-
|2,329
|2,572
|Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
|$
|4,349
|$
|3,491
|$
|12,616
|$
|10,027
|Diluted earnings per share (3)
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.40
|$
|1.00
|Adjustments for non-recurring charges, net of tax
|-
|-
|0.31
|0.34
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) (3)
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.47
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.34
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
|64.29
|%
|66.71
|%
|71.87
|%
|74.23
|%
|Adjustments:
|Debt extinguishment charges
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.41
|%
|0.00
|%
|Conversion expenses
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-5.81
|%
|Severance expenses
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-4.04
|%
|0.00
|%
|Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
|64.29
|%
|66.71
|%
|67.42
|%
|68.42
|%
|Return on average assets
|0.75
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.44
|%
|Adjustments for non-recurring charges, net of tax
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.16
|%
|Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|0.75
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.74
|%
|0.60
|%
|Return on average equity (3)
|8.44
|%
|6.90
|%
|6.75
|%
|5.00
|%
|Adjustments for non-recurring charges, net of tax
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|1.53
|%
|1.72
|%
|Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|8.44
|%
|6.90
|%
|8.28
|%
|6.72
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (3)(5)
|9.32
|%
|7.63
|%
|7.46
|%
|5.54
|%
|Adjustments for non-recurring charges, net of tax
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|1.69
|%
|1.91
|%
|Adjusted return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (3)
|9.32
|%
|7.63
|%
|9.15
|%
|7.45
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.13
|%
|2.10
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.41
|%
|Adjustments for non-recurring charges
|0.00
|%
|0.00
|%
|-0.15
|%
|-0.19
|%
|Adjusted non-interest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
|2.13
|%
|2.10
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.22
|%
|Net income, as reported
|$
|4,349
|$
|3,491
|$
|10,287
|$
|7,455
|Add: Provision for credit losses
|1,100
|1,325
|2,130
|4,282
|Add: Provision for income taxes
|1,436
|1,179
|3,887
|2,363
|Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|6,885
|$
|5,995
|$
|16,304
|$
|14,100
|Pre-provision net revenue return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.18
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.84
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|6,885
|$
|5,995
|$
|16,304
|$
|14,100
|Adjustments:
|Debt extinguishment charges
|-
|-
|240
|-
|Conversion expenses
|-
|-
|-
|3,180
|Severance expenses
|-
|-
|2,340
|-
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
|$
|6,885
|$
|5,995
|$
|18,884
|$
|17,280
|Adjusted pre-provision net revenue return on average assets (non-GAAP)
|1.18
|%
|1.05
|%
|1.11
|%
|1.03
|%
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
| (2) Ratios for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025 are annualized.
| (3) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
| (4) Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
| (5) Represents net income divided by average total equity after deducting average goodwill and average core deposit intangible.
| Note: Prior period information has been adjusted to conform to current period presentation.
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
| (dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|9/30/2026
|9/30/2025
|Profitability:
|Return on average assets
|0.75
|%
|0.61
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.44
|%
|Return on average equity (1)
|8.44
|%
|6.90
|%
|6.75
|%
|5.00
|%
|Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) (1)(5)
|9.32
|%
|7.63
|%
|7.46
|%
|5.54
|%
|Pre-provision net revenue return on average assets (non-GAAP) (6)
|1.18
|%
|1.05
|%
|0.95
|%
|0.84
|%
|Yield on average interest-earning assets
|5.89
|%
|5.94
|%
|5.89
|%
|5.98
|%
|Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities
|3.50
|%
|3.89
|%
|3.49
|%
|3.95
|%
|Net interest rate spread (2)
|2.39
|%
|2.05
|%
|2.40
|%
|2.03
|%
|Net interest margin (3)
|3.02
|%
|2.74
|%
|3.03
|%
|2.73
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|2.13
|%
|2.10
|%
|2.44
|%
|2.41
|%
|Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
|64.29
|%
|66.71
|%
|71.87
|%
|74.23
|%
|Average balances:
|Interest-earning assets
|$
|2,235,698
|$
|2,203,326
|$
|2,215,852
|$
|2,189,689
|Interest-bearing liabilities
|1,835,752
|1,812,278
|1,817,345
|1,803,446
|Loans
|2,039,760
|1,978,375
|2,012,379
|1,982,194
|Deposits
|1,971,562
|1,904,262
|1,929,949
|1,887,491
|Borrowings
|104,877
|131,586
|120,944
|135,987
| (1) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
| (2) Represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
| (3) Represents net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.
| (4) Represents non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
| (5) Represents net income divided by average total equity after deducting average goodwill and average core deposit intangible.
| (6) Refer to Consolidated Non-GAAP Financial Information for calculation.
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (unaudited)
| (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
|At or For the Three Months Ended
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|Asset quality:
|Provision for credit losses - loans (1)
|$
|1,100
|$
|500
|$
|500
|$
|5,925
|Net (charge-offs)/recoveries
|(322
|)
|(510
|)
|(45
|)
|(9,585
|)
|Allowance for credit losses
|19,917
|19,139
|19,149
|18,694
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans (2)
|0.96
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.96
|%
|0.93
|%
|Non-performing loans
|Non-guaranteed portion
|$
|22,074
|$
|21,283
|$
|17,749
|$
|17,934
|Guaranteed portion (4)
|7,034
|7,057
|6,837
|3,670
|Total
|$
|29,108
|$
|28,340
|$
|24,586
|$
|21,604
|Non-performing loans/total loans
|1.40
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.08
|%
|Non-performing loans, excluding guaranteed/total loans
|1.06
|%
|1.07
|%
|0.89
|%
|0.90
|%
|Non-performing loans/total assets
|1.19
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.04
|%
|0.91
|%
|Non-performing loans, excluding guaranteed/total assets
|0.90
|%
|0.91
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.75
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans
|68.42
|%
|67.53
|%
|77.89
|%
|86.53
|%
|Allowance for credit losses/non-performing loans, excluding guaranteed
|90.23
|%
|89.93
|%
|107.89
|%
|104.24
|%
|Capital (Bank only):
|Tier 1 Capital
|$
|215,721
|$
|215,650
|$
|210,222
|$
|204,431
|Tier 1 leverage ratio
|9.43
|%
|9.76
|%
|9.20
|%
|9.05
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
|12.85
|%
|13.59
|%
|13.32
|%
|12.90
|%
|Tier 1 risk based capital ratio
|12.85
|%
|13.59
|%
|13.32
|%
|12.90
|%
|Total risk based capital ratio
|14.07
|%
|14.84
|%
|14.57
|%
|14.06
|%
|Equity data:
|Shares outstanding (3)
|7,259,409
|7,330,424
|7,431,661
|7,410,403
|Stockholders' equity
|$
|202,915
|$
|202,747
|$
|201,441
|$
|200,266
|Book value per share (3)
|27.95
|27.66
|27.11
|27.02
|Tangible common equity (3)
|183,587
|183,408
|182,089
|180,902
|Tangible book value per share (3)
|25.29
|25.02
|24.50
|24.41
|Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio (3)
|7.58
|%
|7.91
|%
|7.74
|%
|7.65
|%
| (1) Excludes $0, $0, $30 thousand and $175 thousand provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments for the quarters ended 9/30/26, 6/30/26, 3/31/26 and 12/31/25, respectively.
| (2) Calculation excludes loans held for sale.
| (3) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
| (4) Guaranteed by the SBA.
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| STATISTICAL SUMMARY
| QUARTERLY TREND
| (unaudited, dollars in thousands, except share data)
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|Loan distribution (1) :
|Residential mortgages
|$
|778,102
|$
|737,226
|$
|737,692
|$
|751,536
|Multifamily
|573,391
|565,879
|550,739
|541,083
|Commercial real estate - OO
|273,717
|272,413
|271,692
|275,747
|Commercial real estate - NOO
|268,768
|244,574
|257,787
|260,903
|Commercial & industrial
|161,850
|150,403
|147,929
|145,591
|Home equity
|28,388
|26,949
|26,439
|25,459
|Consumer
|434
|449
|416
|430
|Total loans
|$
|2,084,650
|$
|1,997,893
|$
|1,992,694
|$
|2,000,749
|Sequential quarter growth rate
|4.34
|%
|0.26
|%
|-0.40
|%
|0.61
|%
|CRE concentration ratio
|358
|%
|346
|%
|354
|%
|362
|%
|Loans sold during the quarter
|$
|20,020
|$
|35,527
|$
|41,523
|$
|39,114
|Funding distribution:
|Demand
|$
|255,119
|$
|254,270
|$
|237,346
|$
|247,786
|N.O.W.
|771,118
|708,329
|772,318
|781,681
|Savings
|55,658
|42,382
|44,307
|58,475
|Money market
|519,696
|501,520
|450,954
|430,549
|Total core deposits
|1,601,591
|1,506,501
|1,504,925
|1,518,491
|Time
|509,317
|506,338
|517,421
|509,896
|Total deposits
|2,110,908
|2,012,839
|2,022,346
|2,028,387
|Borrowings
|59,840
|59,810
|59,780
|100,725
|Subordinated debentures
|34,266
|34,229
|59,021
|24,743
|Total funding sources
|$
|2,205,014
|$
|2,106,878
|$
|2,141,147
|$
|2,153,855
|Sequential quarter growth rate - total deposits
|4.87
|%
|-0.47
|%
|-0.30
|%
|2.71
|%
|Period-end core deposits/total deposits ratio
|75.87
|%
|74.84
|%
|74.41
|%
|74.86
|%
|Period-end demand deposits/total deposits ratio
|12.09
|%
|12.63
|%
|11.74
|%
|12.22
|%
|(1) Excluding loans held for sale
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (1) (unaudited)
| (dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|9/30/2026
|6/30/2026
|3/31/2026
|12/31/2025
|9/30/2025
|Tangible common equity
|Total equity (2)
|$
|202,915
|$
|202,747
|$
|201,441
|$
|200,266
|$
|201,833
|Less: goodwill
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(160
|)
|(171
|)
|(184
|)
|(196
|)
|(209
|)
|Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|183,587
|$
|183,408
|$
|182,089
|$
|180,902
|$
|182,456
|Tangible common equity ("TCE") ratio
|Tangible common equity (2)
|$
|183,587
|$
|183,408
|$
|182,089
|$
|180,902
|$
|182,456
|Total assets
|2,441,817
|2,336,630
|2,370,949
|2,383,096
|2,331,580
|Less: goodwill
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|(19,168
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(160
|)
|(171
|)
|(184
|)
|(196
|)
|(209
|)
|Tangible assets (non-GAAP)
|$
|2,422,489
|$
|2,317,291
|$
|2,351,597
|$
|2,363,732
|$
|2,312,203
|TCE ratio (non-GAAP) (2)(3)
|7.58
|%
|7.91
|%
|7.74
|%
|7.65
|%
|7.89
|%
|Tangible book value per share
|Tangible common equity (2)
|$
|183,587
|$
|183,408
|$
|182,089
|$
|180,902
|$
|182,456
|Shares outstanding (2)
|7,259,409
|7,330,424
|7,431,661
|7,410,403
|7,467,390
|Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (2)
|$
|25.29
|$
|25.02
|$
|24.50
|$
|24.41
|$
|24.43
|(1) A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“U.S. GAAP”). The Company's management believes the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with a greater understanding of the Company's operating results in addition to the results measured in accordance with U.S. GAAP. While management uses non-GAAP measures in its analysis of the Company's performance, this information should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP or considered to be more important than financial results determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
|(2) Includes common stock and Series A preferred stock.
|(3) TCE ratio is calculated by dividing tangible common equity by tangible assets.
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
| For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
| (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
| Average
|Average
| Average
|Average
| Balance
| Interest
| Yield/Cost
| Balance
| Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|2,039,760
|$
|30,683
|5.97
|%
|$
|1,978,375
|$
|29,951
|6.01
|%
|Investment securities
|133,891
|1,907
|5.65
|%
|99,816
|1,604
|6.38
|%
|Interest-earning cash
|56,123
|526
|3.72
|%
|117,314
|1,311
|4.43
|%
|FHLB stock and other investments
|5,924
|85
|5.69
|%
|7,821
|128
|6.49
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,235,698
|33,201
|5.89
|%
|2,203,326
|32,994
|5.94
|%
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|11,509
|10,083
|Other assets
|62,428
|53,860
|Total assets
|$
|2,309,635
|$
|2,267,269
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits
|$
|1,264,508
|$
|10,381
|3.26
|%
|$
|1,186,968
|$
|11,207
|3.75
|%
|Time deposits
|466,367
|4,502
|3.83
|%
|493,724
|5,097
|4.10
|%
|Total savings and time deposits
|1,730,875
|14,883
|3.41
|%
|1,680,692
|16,304
|3.85
|%
|Borrowings
|70,636
|636
|3.57
|%
|106,866
|1,141
|4.24
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|34,241
|656
|7.60
|%
|24,720
|326
|5.23
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,835,752
|16,175
|3.50
|%
|1,812,278
|17,771
|3.89
|%
|Demand deposits
|240,687
|223,570
|Other liabilities
|28,647
|30,622
|Total liabilities
|2,105,086
|2,066,470
|Stockholders' equity
|204,549
|200,799
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|2,309,635
|$
|2,267,269
|Net interest rate spread
|2.39
|%
|2.05
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|17,026
|3.02
|%
|$
|15,223
|2.74
|%
| HANOVER BANCORP, INC.
| NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS
| For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025
| (unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|2026
|2025
| Average
|Average
| Average
|Average
| Balance
| Interest
| Yield/Cost
| Balance
| Interest
|Yield/Cost
|Assets:
|Interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|$
|2,012,379
|$
|90,089
|5.99
|%
|$
|1,982,194
|$
|89,720
|6.05
|%
|Investment securities
|118,264
|4,928
|5.57
|%
|95,086
|4,223
|5.94
|%
|Interest-earning cash
|78,518
|2,184
|3.72
|%
|104,452
|3,488
|4.46
|%
|FHLB stock and other investments
|6,691
|358
|7.15
|%
|7,957
|449
|7.54
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|2,215,852
|97,559
|5.89
|%
|2,189,689
|97,880
|5.98
|%
|Non interest-earning assets:
|Cash and due from banks
|11,225
|9,603
|Other assets
|56,069
|51,254
|Total assets
|$
|2,283,146
|$
|2,250,546
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity:
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Savings, N.O.W. and money market deposits
|$
|1,220,782
|$
|29,062
|3.18
|%
|$
|1,176,852
|$
|33,311
|3.78
|%
|Time deposits
|475,619
|13,807
|3.88
|%
|490,607
|15,475
|4.22
|%
|Total savings and time deposits
|1,696,401
|42,869
|3.38
|%
|1,667,459
|48,786
|3.91
|%
|Borrowings
|86,007
|2,444
|3.80
|%
|111,280
|3,469
|4.17
|%
|Subordinated debentures
|34,937
|2,087
|7.99
|%
|24,707
|978
|5.29
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|1,817,345
|47,400
|3.49
|%
|1,803,446
|53,233
|3.95
|%
|Demand deposits
|233,548
|220,032
|Other liabilities
|28,572
|27,677
|Total liabilities
|2,079,465
|2,051,155
|Stockholders' equity
|203,681
|199,391
|Total liabilities & stockholders' equity
|$
|2,283,146
|$
|2,250,546
|Net interest rate spread
|2.40
|%
|2.03
|%
|Net interest income/margin
|$
|50,159
|3.03
|%
|$
|44,647
|2.73
|%
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