Ivans Index Q3 2026 Results Released

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Renewal rates decreased quarter over quarter for five of six major commercial lines, and all except Workers' Compensation remain up year over year

Chicago, IL, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivans ® today announced the results for Q3 2026 Ivans IndexTM, the insurance industry's premium renewal rate index. The third quarter results of 2026 showed premium renewal rate change for all major commercial lines of business, except Workers' Compensation, are up year over year. Compared to Q2 2026, all major lines of business saw a decrease in Q3 2026, except Workers' Compensation which saw a slight increase.

Premium renewal rate change by line of business for Q3 2026 highlights include:



Commercial Auto: Q3 2026 average premium renewal rate averaged 3.63%, a decrease compared to Q2 2026's average premium renewal rate of 4.93%. Q3 began in July with the highest rate change of the quarter, averaging 4.03%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in September, averaging 3.29%.

BOP: Premium renewal rate change for BOP averaged 5.61% in Q3 2026, with a quarter high in July at 5.94% and a low in August at 5.44%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 6.16% in Q2 2026.

General Liability: Third quarter 2026 premium renewal rate experienced a significant decrease compared to Q2 2026, averaging 4.12% versus 5.44%. Premium renewal rate change in Q3 2026 experienced its highest rate change of 4.99% in July and ended with its lowest rate change in September, averaging 3.19%.

Commercial Property: Premium renewal rate for Commercial Property averaged 5.65% in Q3 2026, with a quarter high of 6.16% in July and a low in September at 5.11%. The average premium renewal rate change for the quarter decreased from 6.40% in Q2 2026.

Umbrella: Average premium renewal rate change for Umbrella experienced a decrease during Q3 2026 at 6.88% versus 7.96% in Q2 2026. Q3 began with its highest rate change of the quarter in July, averaging 7.42%, and ended with its lowest rate of the quarter in September, averaging 6.40%. Workers' Compensation: Workers' Compensation premium renewal rate change averaged -1.17%, up slightly from Q2 2026 at -1.37%. Premium renewal rate change in Q3 2026 experienced its lowest rate change in July, averaging -1.26% and reached its highest rate change of -1.10% in August.

"Commercial renewal rate change eased across most lines this quarter as the market continues to soften," said Michael Streit, president, Applied Carrier. "In this environment, we are seeing agencies and brokers alike trying to consolidate their business with preferred partners, and we are eager to see how technology can enable this opportunity for the whole distribution channel."

Released monthly, Ivans Index is a data-driven report of current conditions and trends for premium rate renewal change of the most placed commercial lines of business in the insurance industry. Analyzing more than 120 million data transactions, the Ivans Index premium renewal rate change measures the premium difference year over year for a single consistent policy. Inclusive of more than 38,000 agencies and 600 insurers and MGAs, the Ivans Index is reflective of the premium rate change trends being experienced by all agencies and insurers across the U.S. insurance market. Ivans Index is available to agencies and insurers as part of Market Insights at markets.ivansinsurance.com.

Download the complete Q3 Ivans Index report.

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About Ivans

Ivans is where insurance carriers, agents, and MGAs come together to grow their businesses. Every day, our 38,000 agents and over 600 carrier and MGA partners plug into technology that empowers them to better determine appetite and eligibility, swiftly produce quotes, get accurate claims and commission updates, automatically communicate policy data, and connect to one another to drive new business. With easier ways to get the day's work done, insurance professionals can open the door to more revenue without letting complexity in behind it.

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