Supply'd Intelligence Brings AI Agents And Connected Assistants To Food Industry ERP

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Supply'd V5.5 expands its food industry AI suite with Ask Supply'd, a private-beta Expense Agent and read-only MCP connectivity to compatible AI assistants.

Melbourne, VIC, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Supply'd, the ERP platform built for food manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers, is expanding Supply'd Intelligence, its suite of AI-powered tools for the food industry, with version 5.5 on 28 October 2026, introducing AI capabilities designed to help businesses access operational information, investigate supplier invoice discrepancies and reduce time spent on administrative work.







Supply'd V5.5 introduces Ask Supply'd, an AI-powered assistant that allows food manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to ask questions and get answers using their own business data directly within the ERP platform.

The release marks a significant step in the development of Supply'd Intelligence, which brings AI into everyday food business operations. Food businesses work with changing supplier prices, perishable inventory, complex purchasing and production requirements, and high volumes of detailed documents. Supply'd is bringing AI directly into the workflows teams use to manage these challenges, rather than treating it as a separate tool.

Ask Supply'd, part of Supply'd Intelligence and launching in beta, lets users ask questions inside their ERP and receive answers based on authorised business data and Supply'd help documentation. The assistant respects existing user permissions and is read-only in its initial release, so it cannot alter operational records.

Expense Agent, launching as a private beta with selected customers, goes further by reviewing supplier invoices, investigating discrepancies and recommending corrective actions. Depending on the issue, it can update invoice lines, correct tax details, schedule price changes or request credits. Actions require approval by default, while businesses can selectively permit automatic approval as they gain confidence in the system.

Model Context Protocol (MCP) connectivity also arrives in beta, allowing users to access authorised Supply'd ERP information through supported AI assistants, through compatible AI assistants. MCP connections are initially read-only, with future write capabilities planned behind a control plane designed to manage permissions and authorised actions.

“One of the biggest challenges in running a food business is the sheer number of small operational issues that need attention every day,” said Jason Stockton, founder of Supply'd.“An invoice doesn't match what was ordered, a supplier changes their pricing, or someone needs information buried across multiple reports. Individually these seem small, but together they consume an enormous amount of time.”

“The real opportunity isn't just having AI answer questions. It's having AI that understands the business and can help get things done. Just as importantly, businesses need control over what it can access and what actions it can take,” Stockton said.

Supply'd Intelligence builds on the platform's existing intelligent purchasing, production planning, invoice processing and delivery optimisation capabilities. Version 5.5 extends that direction while also improving expense reconciliation, adding a sell-by-unit and invoice-by-weight workflow for products such as meat, seafood and cheese, and introducing OAuth authentication for the Supply'd API.

Ask Supply'd and MCP connectivity will launch in beta, while Expense Agent will initially be available to selected private-beta customers. The full V5.5 release notes provide additional detail.







Supply'd Intelligence Expense Agent uses AI to investigate supplier invoices, identify discrepancies and recommend corrective actions, allowing businesses to automate reconciliation while maintaining control through approval workflows.

About Supply'd

Supply'd is an ERP platform built for food manufacturers, distributors and retailers. It connects sales, purchasing, inventory, production, warehousing, quality, delivery and business intelligence in one system, helping food businesses reduce admin, improve traceability and scale more efficiently.

Press Inquiries

Jason Stockton

jason [at] supplyd.co

