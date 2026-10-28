US Reviews Sanctions Relief for Russian Investment Fund Amid Diesel Shipments
(MENAFN) The Trump administration is weighing whether to lift restrictions on Russia’s state-backed investment fund as part of wider discussions surrounding Russian diesel deliveries to the United States, according to a report published Tuesday.
Russian officials have urged Washington to remove sanctions imposed on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has taken a central role in facilitating the fuel shipments, the report said.
A US official confirmed that the fund’s request was undergoing review through established procedures, describing the process as part of efforts to “improve US-Russia relations and help end the war.”
The official also praised Kirill Dmitriev, head of the fund and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for international economic cooperation, calling him “a helpful envoy” to American negotiators seeking to end the war in Ukraine.
Sanctions against the RDIF were introduced by the administration of former US President Joe Biden days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the time, the fund was described by the administration as “a slush fund” for Putin.
According to the report, the investment fund has assumed a leading role in organizing Russian diesel deliveries to the US after President Donald Trump suspended sanctions on Russian diesel earlier this month.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that three tankers carrying Russian diesel had departed for the United States during the month with “the significant support” of Dmitriev’s fund.
However, individuals familiar with the discussions said American buyers had not yet made payments for the fuel shipments.
The US Treasury Department has maintained that the existing measure already authorizes transactions involving Russian diesel.
The RDIF’s separate application for sanctions relief remains under assessment through the department’s standard review procedures, according to the report.
Russian officials have urged Washington to remove sanctions imposed on the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has taken a central role in facilitating the fuel shipments, the report said.
A US official confirmed that the fund’s request was undergoing review through established procedures, describing the process as part of efforts to “improve US-Russia relations and help end the war.”
The official also praised Kirill Dmitriev, head of the fund and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy for international economic cooperation, calling him “a helpful envoy” to American negotiators seeking to end the war in Ukraine.
Sanctions against the RDIF were introduced by the administration of former US President Joe Biden days after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. At the time, the fund was described by the administration as “a slush fund” for Putin.
According to the report, the investment fund has assumed a leading role in organizing Russian diesel deliveries to the US after President Donald Trump suspended sanctions on Russian diesel earlier this month.
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Friday that three tankers carrying Russian diesel had departed for the United States during the month with “the significant support” of Dmitriev’s fund.
However, individuals familiar with the discussions said American buyers had not yet made payments for the fuel shipments.
The US Treasury Department has maintained that the existing measure already authorizes transactions involving Russian diesel.
The RDIF’s separate application for sanctions relief remains under assessment through the department’s standard review procedures, according to the report.
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