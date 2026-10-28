Kensington And EPOS Showcase End-To-End Professional Workspace Technology At Pepcom Holiday Spectacular! 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First Joint Exhibition Highlights Kensington Docking, Input, Security, Privacy, and Ergonomic Solutions Alongside EPOS Enterprise Headsets for Hybrid Work and AI-Enabled Collaboration

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kensington, a worldwide leader of desktop computing and mobility solutions for IT, business, and home office professionals, and EPOS, a global provider of premium audio solutions for business professionals, will showcase their complementary portfolios of professional workplace technology at Pepcom's Holiday Spectacular! 2026, October 28 at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York City.

The event marks the first exhibition featuring Kensington and EPOS together following ACCO Brands' acquisition of EPOS and the strategic alignment of the two brands within its Technology Peripherals business. Together, the brands provide professional workspace solutions spanning docking and connectivity, keyboards, mice and trackballs, ergonomics, device security, visual privacy, and enterprise audio.

“Bringing Kensington and EPOS together enables us to provide customers and channel partners with a more complete portfolio of technology for the modern professional workspace,” said Jeppe Dalberg-Larsen, President, Technology Peripherals Group at ACCO Brands.“These complementary portfolios give organizations more options for equipping employees wherever they work. Just as importantly, the alignment creates opportunities to simplify purchasing, accelerate innovation, and develop an increasingly connected end-to-end workplace ecosystem.”

Kensington Showcases Expanding Professional Workspace Portfolio

At Pepcom, Kensington will showcase products from across its growing professional technology portfolio, including keyboards, trackballs, docking and connectivity solutions, device security and privacy screens, and ergonomic workspace accessories.

Featured products will include the Pro FitTM Ergo KM620-RC Wireless Rechargeable EQ Desktop Set, featuring an ergonomic wave-design keyboard with a familiar typing layout and integrated wrist rest, paired with a contoured six-button mouse offering quiet clicks and adjustable DPI. Both devices provide rechargeable convenience, multi-device wireless connectivity, and customizable keys and buttons through optional Kensington KonnectTM software. The new KB290-RC Wireless Rechargeable EQ Keyboard is a full-size keyboard designed for productivity and comfort. It provides up to four months of battery life per charge(1), eight built-in productivity shortcut keys, multi-device connectivity (2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth®), and a Spill-proof, wipe-down-ready design for lasting durability.

Kensington will also showcase its growing family of connectivity solutions including the SD5010T5 EQ ThunderboltTM 5 Docking Station, which expands high-performance Windows and macOS workstations with high-speed connectivity, multiple display support, and power delivery; ExpertMouseTM Pro TB900 EQ Trackball and Pro FitTM Ergo TB675 Vertical Trackball, representing Kensington's growing portfolio of customizable ergonomic input solutions; and privacy screen filters and VeriMarkTM NFC+ Security Keys, designed to help organizations protect sensitive information, devices, and user identities.

EPOS Adds Professional Audio to the Desktop Ecosystem

EPOS will showcase its IMPACTTM Series of professional headsets, including the IMPACTTM 1000 and the new IMPACTTM 400 Wireless Series, extending the combined Kensington and EPOS workspace portfolio into enterprise audio and hybrid collaboration.

Designed for open offices and hybrid professionals, the IMPACTTM 400 combines advanced voice pickup, hybrid active noise cancellation, up to 39 hours of battery life and intelligent audio technologies. EPOS voice pickup technology delivers 99% word recognition in noisy environments, helping users communicate clearly with customers, colleagues, and AI agents.

The IMPACTTM 1000 complements the IMPACTTM 400 as part of EPOS' broader portfolio of enterprise headsets designed for professionals working in noisy environments, combining intelligent voice pickup, adaptive noise cancellation, and EPOS BrainAdaptTM technologies to support clear communication and concentration during calls and virtual meetings.

Kensington and EPOS: A Broader Professional Technology Ecosystem

Together, Kensington and EPOS address many of the technologies professionals use throughout the workday, from docking stations, keyboards, mice and trackballs, to device security, privacy, and enterprise headsets. The strategic alignment enables ACCO Brands to offer organizations a more complete end-to-end portfolio for equipping offices, hybrid employees, and mobile professionals.

To learn more about Kensington's comprehensive portfolio of professional workspace products and solutions, .

To learn more about EPOS professional audio solutions, visit .

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(1) Battery life may vary by use case

About Kensington

Headquartered in Burlingame, California, Kensington is a leading provider of desktop and mobile device accessories, trusted by IT, educators, business, and home office professionals around the world for more than 40 years. Kensington strives to anticipate the needs and challenges of the ever-evolving workplace and craft professional-tier award-winning solutions for organizations committed to providing peak professionals the tools they need to thrive. The company prides itself as the professionals' choice, and on its core values surrounding design, quality, and support.

The inventor and a worldwide leader in laptop security locks, Kensington offers an extensive portfolio of award-winning products that provide trusted security, desktop productivity innovations, professional video conferencing, and ergonomic well-being. Kensington is a division of ACCO Brands, the Home of Great Brands Built by Great People. Visit for more information about Kensington and its products and solutions for office and mobile environments.

About EPOS

EPOS designs, manufactures, and sells high-end audio solutions for business professionals around the world.

Building on decades of psychoacoustic research into how people perceive and process sound, EPOS designs innovative audio solutions that deliver exceptional sound quality, clear communication, and a natural listening experience to help professionals stay focused and perform at their best.

With headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries. Find more information at .

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands is the leader in branded consumer products that enable productivity, confidence, and enjoyment while working, when learning, and while playing. Our widely recognized brands, include AT-A-GLANCE®, EPOS®, Five Star®, Kensington®, Leitz®, Mead®, PowerA®, Swingline®, Tilibra® and many others. More information about ACCO Brands Corporation (NYSE: ACCO) can be found at .

Kensington®, ExpertMouseTM, Kensington KonnectTM, Pro FitTM, and VeriMarkTM are trademarks of ACCO Brands. IMPACTTM and BrainAdaptTM are trademarks of EPOS Group. All other registered and unregistered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

© 2026 Kensington Computer Products Group, a division of ACCO Brands. All rights reserved.

Media Contact:

Ken Hagihara, APR, Fellow PRSA, MCM

Public Relations Representative

For Kensington and EPOS

Integrity Public Relations, Inc.

949-533-5447

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