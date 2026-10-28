Sharjah Temporarily Closes All Its Beaches After Oil Spill Off UAE Shores

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah has announced the closure of all its beaches after an oil spill from a tanker near UAE's shores was first reported last week.

The government announced the closures as a precautionary measure to prevent marine pollution from reaching the shore.

Recommended For You

Specialised teams and relevant authorities in the emirate are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of the beaches and prevent the pollution from reaching them, according to the statement.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Teams have urged the public and beachgoers to follow issued instructions in order to ensure public safety. The public has also been advised to obtain information from official channels and avoid circulating rumours.

The full closure across the emirate's coastline comes after Al Hamriyah Beach was first closed on October 23 as a precaution to prevent pollution from reaching the coast. At the time, fishermen and sea-goers had been urged to adhere to instructions to protect public safety.

The reports of an oil spill came after residents across several emirates reported a 'fuel-like' smell for almost three days. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment confirmed an oil spill off Umm Al Quwain to be the source of the pungent smell.

All beaches and coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain have been temporarily closed until teams complete assessments, and identify safety and marine protection measure, the ministry said in its statement.

The next day, Ras Al Khaimah announced that it had closed all its beaches "until further notice", although the authority did not immediately disclose the reason.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, vendors at Umm Al Quwain's Fish Market confirmed fresh supplies remain available despite a temporary halt in local fishing.

Vendors at the market said fresh stock was arriving every day from Oman, with nearly all common varieties available. Meanwhile, local fishing has come to a halt because fishermen were not allowed to go to sea during the restrictions.

The closures will remain until technical teams finish assessments. The ministry has said it will release further updates on the incident and response efforts.

Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill Ras Al Khaimah closes all beaches 'until further notice' UAE oil spill: Beaches closed, smell explained, and what happens next

ALSO READ