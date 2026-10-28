Shiri Galimidi, Featured By Influential Women, Builds A Growing Vacation Rental Business Rooted In Service And Finance

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Owner of Chillax Properties Brings More Than Two Decades of Financial Management Experience to Vacation Rental Property Management and Real Estate Investment SupportMyrtle Beach, South Carolina – Shiri Galimidi is the Founder and Owner of Chillax Properties, a property management and financial consulting firm that delivers comprehensive vacation rental solutions for property owners and guests. Bringing more than two decades of bookkeeping and financial management experience to her work, she specializes in vacation rental property management, short-term and long-term rental operations, real estate investment support, and property renovation.Shiri began developing her financial expertise while working alongside her father and later managing family businesses. Combining that background with her passion for real estate and hospitality, she earned her property management license in February 2024 and welcomed her first client shortly afterward. Today, she oversees a growing portfolio of 28 properties, including five personally owned investments, and leads an in-house cleaning team. Her expertise spans property acquisition, renovations, operations, financial oversight, and building successful rental strategies.Through Chillax Properties, Shiri is dedicated to creating exceptional experiences for both owners and guests. She focuses on high-quality vacation accommodations with thoughtful amenities, personalized service, and direct booking opportunities designed to strengthen guest relationships while reducing unnecessary fees. For owners, she provides strategic management services that maximize bookings, protect investments, and preserve the long-term value of their properties.Shiri earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Business Management from The Peter J. Tobin College of Business at St. John's University. She holds the Property Manager In Charge credential and is an active member of the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) and Women in the Workplace. She continues to expand her knowledge through professional development and coursework at St. John's University, community college programs, and Pinnacle Academy. She speaks English and Hebrew.Vacation rental management is a demanding field that combines hospitality, real estate, and finance. Managers handle guest communication, cleaning, maintenance, pricing, and compliance while protecting each owner's investment. Short-term rentals require constant attention to guest reviews, seasonal pricing, and quick turnovers between stays, while long-term rentals call for careful tenant screening, lease management, and ongoing maintenance. Owners who lack the time or local presence to handle these tasks increasingly rely on professional managers who understand both the hospitality and financial sides of the business. In a coastal destination like Myrtle Beach, where tourism drives much of the local economy, a well-run rental can make the difference between a profitable property and a costly one.Shiri attributes her success to determination, a strong work ethic, and a commitment to continuous growth. She believes that reaching meaningful goals requires perseverance, discipline, and the willingness to work through challenges. The best career advice she has received is that failure can sometimes be more valuable than success, because setbacks teach important lessons and build the resilience needed to move forward.Shiri sees finding and retaining skilled, reliable staff as one of the biggest challenges in her field today. At the same time, she views encouraging guests to book directly as a key opportunity, one that builds stronger relationships and improves efficiency. A dependable cleaning and maintenance team is essential in vacation rentals, where quick turnovers between guests leave little room for error. Direct bookings, meanwhile, allow guests to avoid third-party platform fees and give managers a closer relationship with returning visitors. Addressing both, she believes, requires a focus on talent development, customer engagement, and building trust through exceptional experiences.Respect, commitment, and creating meaningful experiences for others are the values that guide Shiri. She views her team as the essential building blocks of her business and makes a point of recognizing those who contribute to its success. For guests, her goal is a seamless and relaxing stay where they can enjoy their vacation knowing everything is taken care of. Above all, her children remain her greatest priority and the driving force behind everything she does.From learning bookkeeping alongside her father to running a fast-growing vacation rental company, Shiri has turned financial skill and a love of hospitality into a thriving business. With a focus on her team, her guests, and the owners who trust her, Shiri Galimidi continues to set a high standard for vacation rental management on the South Carolina coast.Learn More about Shiri Galimidi:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Shiri Galimidi, Featured By Influential Women, Builds A Growing Vacation Rental Business Rooted In Service And Finance News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 11:49 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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