Influential Women Highlights Carla Jo Drake: Modernizing Fire Protection At Idaho National Laboratory

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Senior Manager of Fire Protection Engineering at Battelle Energy Alliance Brings More Than 35 Years of Leadership in Infrastructure Reliability, NFPA Compliance, and Operational ExcellenceIdaho Falls, Idaho – Carla Jo Drake is the Senior Manager of Fire Protection Engineering at Battelle Energy Alliance, LLC, the organization that manages and operates Idaho National Laboratory (INL) for the U.S. Department of Energy. A seasoned operational and engineering leader with more than 35 years of experience at INL, she has built a distinguished career advancing infrastructure reliability, enterprise operations, and fire protection systems in support of the nation's nuclear energy, clean energy, and critical infrastructure missions. Her areas of focus include fire protection engineering, fire systems inspection, testing, and maintenance, NFPA and DOE compliance, infrastructure and asset management, and life cycle maintenance.Carla began her career as a quality inspection intern and steadily advanced through leadership roles in facilities management, training and information support, information technology, business systems, and fire protection maintenance and engineering. Early on, she spearheaded major computerized maintenance management system initiatives and Six Sigma process improvements that produced millions of dollars in annual operational savings. She later established INL's fire protection systems inspection, testing, and maintenance program from the ground up, achieving full National Fire Protection Association compliance. She also led the modernization of the laboratory's fire alarm communication infrastructure, completing a multimillion-dollar project planned for five years in only three through strategic prioritization and strong teamwork.In her current role, Carla leads the modernization of INL's enterprise fire protection and detection systems while developing long-term strategies for facilities maintenance and information systems. Known for a customer-centric leadership style, she is passionate about building high-performing teams, strengthening organizational culture, and creating sustainable operational excellence. Her work has earned the Director's Recognition Award for Innovative Leadership, the Director's Award for Safety Excellence, the Leadership Core Values Award, and lab-level nominations recognizing her impact on management and operations.Carla earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Idaho State University and her MBA from Purdue Global, completing her education while raising her children. She is an active member of the Society of Women Engineers, the National Fire Protection Association, the National Fire Sprinkler Association, Women in Nuclear, and several Energy Facility Contractors Group communities of practice.As the Department of Energy's lead laboratory for nuclear energy research and development, INL operates a wide range of reactors, laboratories, and support facilities across a vast desert site. Fire protection at a national laboratory involves far more than sprinklers and alarms. Facilities that support nuclear research, specialized materials, and complex equipment require detection, suppression, and alarm systems designed for high-reliability environments, along with rigorous inspection and testing to meet NFPA codes and Department of Energy requirements. National Fire Protection Association standards such as NFPA 25 set requirements for how often water-based fire protection systems must be inspected, tested, and maintained, and NFPA 72 governs fire alarm and signaling systems. Building and sustaining an inspection, testing, and maintenance program across a large, multi-facility site is complex work that requires careful planning, skilled technicians, and accurate records. Reliable fire protection safeguards workers, protects irreplaceable research and infrastructure, and allows critical national missions to continue without interruption.Carla attributes her success to embracing new opportunities, adapting to change, and working collaboratively to solve complex problems. Moving across facilities, site services, IT, and fire protection gave her a broad perspective that has helped her build programs from the ground up. She also reflects that, early in her career, she worried that every question she asked might count against her. Over time, she learned that the people who trusted her most were those who watched her ask a difficult question and then go find the answer.The best career advice Carla has received is to never stop learning and to stay resilient. Although she entered the workforce before finishing her degree, she continued her education while raising her family, a journey that taught her that perseverance and lifelong learning open lasting doors. She encourages young women entering her industry to lead with confidence and never allow a traditionally male-dominated environment to limit their potential. She urges them to stay focused, embrace leadership opportunities, and remember that the most rewarding achievements reflect personal growth and the positive difference they make.After 35 years in the industry, Carla sees mentoring and developing the next generation of professionals as one of the greatest opportunities in her field. She finds that the most rewarding part of her career is helping others succeed, especially women entering the field, by sharing her experience and encouraging them to grow with confidence.Making a meaningful difference, serving others, and giving back to her community are the values that matter most to Carla. Whether she is improving systems at work or mentoring a colleague, she finds fulfillment in helping others grow. Outside work, she volunteers with local food banks, helping sort donations, and supports other community initiatives.From her start as a quality inspection intern to leading enterprise fire protection engineering at one of the nation's premier research laboratories, Carla has spent more than three decades improving the systems and teams that keep critical work safe. Through her leadership, mentorship, and service, Carla Jo Drake continues to make a lasting difference at Idaho National Laboratory and in her community.Learn More about Carla Jo Drake:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Highlights Carla Jo Drake: Modernizing Fire Protection At Idaho National Laboratory News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 11:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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