Jay Pawar Meets CID Officials In Pune, Demands Speedier Probe Into Father Ajit Pawar's Plane Crash

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, Oct 28 (IANS) The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) youth leader, Jay Pawar, on Wednesday met CID officials at their Pune office to review the status and progress of the investigation into the fatal plane crash of his father, late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar.

He was accompanied by NCP legislator Vikram Kakde. Incidentally, today marks nine months since Ajit Pawar died in the plane crash on January 28 in Baramati earlier this year.

During the meeting, Jay Pawar took a detailed review of the current status of the probe into the aviation accident, actions taken so far, the estimated timeframe required for completion, and pending technical aspects.

He emphasised the critical need to accelerate the investigation, ensuring it is conducted transparently and concluded without delay.

“Uncovering the truth behind Ajit dada's plane crash is not merely a matter for one family-it is a subject of trust and deep emotion for millions of citizens who loved him,” Jay Pawar stated during the meeting.

He reiterated that the public deserves clear answers to their concerns regarding the tragic incident. Expressing his expectations to the authorities, he urged that every key aspect be investigated thoroughly and with utmost seriousness, ensuring that those responsible are held accountable without any procedural delays.

Reaffirming his commitment to seeking justice, Jay Pawar declared a firm resolve to continuously pursue the matter until the complete truth behind the crash is revealed.

Earlier, NCP(SP) MLA, Rohit Pawar, raised serious concerns, alleging potential sabotage behind the fatal plane crash that killed his uncle Ajit Pawar.

He publicly stated that he did not believe the fatal aviation incident was a mere accident. He cited suspicions surrounding the handling company, booking procedures, and flight details, suggesting potential foul play or sabotage.

He called for a thorough, high-level investigation involving multiple expert central and state agencies to uncover the full truth behind the crash.