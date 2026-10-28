'Duty Over Fear': Gujarat Leaders Laud Pilot Smit Machchhar After UAE Honour

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 28 (IANS) Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar, who was gravely injured while fighting off an alleged attack by his co-pilot aboard a Dubai-to-Tel Aviv flight, has been conferred the United Arab Emirates' prestigious Order of Zayed II (First Class), with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi congratulating him on the honour.

Machchhar is the first Gujarati and, according to Patel, only the third Indian to receive the distinction.

The award recognises his actions and those of fellow flydubai crew members in protecting passengers during the September 30 incident aboard flight FZ-1073.

In a post on social media platform X, Patel described the recognition as a proud moment for Gujarat and India, praising the captain for choosing duty over fear when confronted with danger in the cockpit.

“Inside the cockpit, at the moment of greatest danger, he chose duty over fear. He fought off the attacker and kept his passengers safe,” the Chief Minister said.

Patel added that Machchhar had carried Gujarat's spirit of courage and service with pride while working far from home.

Calling him an inspiration to young people, the Chief Minister said: "Courage, calmness and a sense of duty could make an ordinary moment extraordinary."

He also wished the captain good health and further achievements.

Sanghavi, in his message, described Machchhar as an embodiment of courage, honour and the indomitable spirit of India.

He said the captain's actions had earned him the UAE honour and brought pride to the country.“Captain Machchhar, your courage inspires a billion hearts. India salutes you!” the Deputy Chief Minister said.

The award was conferred by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The medals were presented by Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at a presidential reception on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when FlyDubai flight FZ1073 was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv with more than 170 people on board.

According to reports, the co-pilot allegedly attacked Machchhar with a crash axe, seriously injuring him, while the aircraft underwent a sharp loss of altitude.

Despite his injuries, Machchhar managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew members to intervene and restrain the attacker.

Two other FlyDubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then took control, and the flight made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All those on board survived.

Machchhar received initial treatment in Tabuk before being transferred to Abu Dhabi for further medical care. The circumstances and motive behind the alleged attack remain under investigation.

The Order of Zayed II is a UAE state honour awarded for distinguished service and contributions.