NHRC Orders Probe Into Punjab Man's Suspicious Death, Police Action Against Protesters

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 28 (IANS) The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken cognisance of a complaint alleging human rights violations in connection with the suspicious death of Daljit Singh, a resident of Bhamme Kalan village in Punjab's Mansa district, and the subsequent police action against protesters demanding accountability.

A Bench presided over by NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo has issued notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP), directing them to get the allegations enquired into and submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within two weeks.

The action was initiated under Section 12 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993, after a complaint filed by Harmandeep Singh Mehta was placed before the apex human rights body on Wednesday.

The complaint alleged that Daljit Singh was found dead under suspicious circumstances, with his family raising concerns over the cause of death, including a suspected connection with drugs.

It further alleged that family members and supporters staged a protest seeking answers and accountability, following which police stopped a procession near Ramdittewala Chowk and took custody of the deceased's body.

According to the complaint, a confrontation subsequently took place, with allegations of police use of force and detention of protesters.

The police reportedly justified their actions on the grounds of maintaining law and order and stated that some protesters had assaulted police personnel.

The complainant sought an independent enquiry into Daljit Singh's death and the subsequent police action to ensure the protection of human rights, a fair investigation and accountability of the authorities concerned.

Taking cognisance of the matter, the NHRC observed that“the allegations made in the complaint prima facie seem to be violations of the human rights of the victim”.

The apex human rights body directed its registry to issue notices to the Punjab Chief Secretary and the DGP, asking them to get the allegations looked into and submit their respective reports within two weeks for its perusal.