Gujarat Visit Goes Beyond Exploring Investment Opportunities: Haryana CM

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 28 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said his two-day visit to Gujarat went beyond exploring investment opportunities, with a strong emphasis on fostering closer cooperation, mutual engagement and stronger ties between the two states.

During the visit, the Chief Minister interacted with members of the Haryanvi community in Surat and Ahmedabad, where they shared their achievements, concerns and expectations.

Acknowledging the issues raised during these interactions, CM Saini reiterated the Haryana government's commitment to safeguarding the interests of Haryanvis living outside the state and expanding facilities for their welfare.

Addressing the Haryanvi community in Surat, the Chief Minister announced that the government would develop a dedicated online portal for the prompt and effective redressal of their grievances.

The portal will enable Haryanvis residing outside the state to register their complaints and ensure their resolution within a stipulated timeframe. The initiative is expected to strengthen their connection with the Haryana government and make grievance redressal more accessible.

Another significant initiative is the proposed establishment of a Haryana Bhavan in Gujarat, on the lines of the facility in Maharashtra. Steps have already been initiated in this direction.

The proposed Bhavan will serve as a centre for cultural, social and administrative activities of the Haryanvi community while also acting as a cultural bridge between Haryana and Gujarat.

The Chief Minister emphasised that cooperation between Haryana and Gujarat would not be confined to investment and economic opportunities but would also extend to strengthening social, cultural and people-to-people ties.

He expressed confidence that the growing partnership with Gujarat, the birthplace of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would give fresh momentum to Haryana's development journey and take the state's growth story to new heights.

Meanwhile, CM Saini met his Gujarat counterpart Bhupendra Patel and discussed various issues, with a focus on further strengthening coordination and cooperation between the states.

Discussions were also held on sharing experiences and exploring opportunities for cooperation in various areas of development.