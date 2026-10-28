European Leaders Rally Behind Spain After Deadly Train Collision
(MENAFN) European leaders have voiced support for Spain following a collision involving two high-speed trains in the province of Toledo on Wednesday that left at least 46 people dead, according to Spanish media reports.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was devastated by the incident and offered condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.
"Today, Europe mourns with you," she wrote in a post on the US social media platform X.
European Council President Antonio Costa said he had received the news with "deep consternation."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her government’s support for Spain and its people as the country dealt with the aftermath of the disaster.
French President Emmanuel Macron also conveyed France’s solidarity, saying his thoughts were with those killed, their relatives, the injured and emergency responders involved in the rescue efforts.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said he was deeply shaken by the collision, extended his condolences to the victims’ families and expressed support for those injured and their loved ones. He added that Spain could rely on Belgium’s full solidarity.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda sent his condolences to Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, while wishing those injured a rapid and complete recovery.
Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu also expressed sorrow over the incident, offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Neculaescu said Romania’s diplomatic and consular missions were maintaining close contact with Spanish authorities and stood ready to provide assistance if needed.
Meanwhile, Spanish media, citing Civil Protection sources, reported that the death toll had climbed to 46.
Investigators are still working to establish what caused the collision, while the total number of injured people has yet to be confirmed.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was devastated by the incident and offered condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones.
"Today, Europe mourns with you," she wrote in a post on the US social media platform X.
European Council President Antonio Costa said he had received the news with "deep consternation."
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her government’s support for Spain and its people as the country dealt with the aftermath of the disaster.
French President Emmanuel Macron also conveyed France’s solidarity, saying his thoughts were with those killed, their relatives, the injured and emergency responders involved in the rescue efforts.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said he was deeply shaken by the collision, extended his condolences to the victims’ families and expressed support for those injured and their loved ones. He added that Spain could rely on Belgium’s full solidarity.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda sent his condolences to Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, while wishing those injured a rapid and complete recovery.
Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu also expressed sorrow over the incident, offered condolences to the families of those killed and wished the injured a speedy recovery.
Neculaescu said Romania’s diplomatic and consular missions were maintaining close contact with Spanish authorities and stood ready to provide assistance if needed.
Meanwhile, Spanish media, citing Civil Protection sources, reported that the death toll had climbed to 46.
Investigators are still working to establish what caused the collision, while the total number of injured people has yet to be confirmed.
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