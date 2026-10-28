China Condemns Attacks on Civilian Targets Amid Houthi Strikes on Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) China reiterated its opposition to attacks on civilian infrastructure, including airports, following reported strikes by Yemen’s Houthi group against Saudi Arabia, urging the parties involved to settle disputes through dialogue and negotiations.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters on Wednesday that Beijing was “deeply” concerned about persistent tensions across the Middle East and opposed attacks on civilian facilities, particularly airports serving civil aviation.
Beijing urged the “relevant” parties to pursue diplomatic engagement and negotiations to resolve their differences, stressing the need to restore peace and stability across the region “at an early date.”
The Chinese statement followed claims by the Houthis on Tuesday that they had targeted several locations in Saudi Arabia using ballistic missiles and drones.
According to the group, the targets included Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry and Abha International Airport.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters on Wednesday that Beijing was “deeply” concerned about persistent tensions across the Middle East and opposed attacks on civilian facilities, particularly airports serving civil aviation.
Beijing urged the “relevant” parties to pursue diplomatic engagement and negotiations to resolve their differences, stressing the need to restore peace and stability across the region “at an early date.”
The Chinese statement followed claims by the Houthis on Tuesday that they had targeted several locations in Saudi Arabia using ballistic missiles and drones.
According to the group, the targets included Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry and Abha International Airport.
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