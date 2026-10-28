US, Cuba Exchange Accusations Over Trade Embargo at UN General Assembly
(MENAFN) The United States and Cuba engaged in a heated exchange at the UN General Assembly on Tuesday as delegates debated Washington’s long-standing economic restrictions against the Caribbean nation.
US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla confronted each other during discussions on a resolution urging the United States to end its economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba.
Waltz strongly criticized the Cuban government, alleging that its leadership benefits financially while the wider population faces shortages and worsening economic conditions. He also disputed Havana’s characterization of US restrictions as a blockade.
“There is no blockade,” Waltz told delegates. “A blockade is a ring of military ships around an island. It doesn’t exist.”
Members of Cuba’s delegation repeatedly interrupted the US ambassador, leading the UN president to step in and remind both delegations to observe the assembly’s rules.
Addressing the Cuban representatives directly during the confrontation, Waltz said: “This is America, my friend. This is the United Nations. This isn’t your communist dictatorship. You cannot silence me.”
US Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez Parilla confronted each other during discussions on a resolution urging the United States to end its economic, commercial and financial embargo on Cuba.
Waltz strongly criticized the Cuban government, alleging that its leadership benefits financially while the wider population faces shortages and worsening economic conditions. He also disputed Havana’s characterization of US restrictions as a blockade.
“There is no blockade,” Waltz told delegates. “A blockade is a ring of military ships around an island. It doesn’t exist.”
Members of Cuba’s delegation repeatedly interrupted the US ambassador, leading the UN president to step in and remind both delegations to observe the assembly’s rules.
Addressing the Cuban representatives directly during the confrontation, Waltz said: “This is America, my friend. This is the United Nations. This isn’t your communist dictatorship. You cannot silence me.”
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