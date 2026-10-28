Europe Rallies Behind Spain After Train Crash Kills at Least 46
(MENAFN) European leaders voiced shock and solidarity with Spain on Wednesday after two high-speed trains collided in the province of Toledo, killing at least 46 people, Spanish media reported.
The death toll has climbed to 46, according to Spanish media citing Civil Protection sources. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the number of injured has not been confirmed.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was devastated by the news and offered condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones. “Today, Europe mourns with you,” she said in a post on US social media platform X.
European Council President Antonio Costa said he had received the news with “deep consternation.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her government stood with Spain and its people in this difficult time. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged France’s solidarity, saying his thoughts were with the victims, their families, the injured and rescue workers.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said he was deeply shaken by the accident. He extended condolences to the victims’ families and support to the injured and their loved ones, adding that Spain could count on Belgium’s full solidarity.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda sent condolences to Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, wishing the injured a swift and full recovery.
Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu also expressed sadness over the collision and offered condolences to the victims’ families, wishing those hurt a speedy recovery. He added that Romania’s diplomatic and consular missions were in close contact with Spanish authorities and ready to provide assistance.
The death toll has climbed to 46, according to Spanish media citing Civil Protection sources. The cause of the crash is under investigation, and the number of injured has not been confirmed.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she was devastated by the news and offered condolences to the victims’ families and loved ones. “Today, Europe mourns with you,” she said in a post on US social media platform X.
European Council President Antonio Costa said he had received the news with “deep consternation.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said her government stood with Spain and its people in this difficult time. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged France’s solidarity, saying his thoughts were with the victims, their families, the injured and rescue workers.
Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot said he was deeply shaken by the accident. He extended condolences to the victims’ families and support to the injured and their loved ones, adding that Spain could count on Belgium’s full solidarity.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda sent condolences to Spanish King Felipe VI and Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, wishing the injured a swift and full recovery.
Romanian Foreign Minister Dan Neculaescu also expressed sadness over the collision and offered condolences to the victims’ families, wishing those hurt a speedy recovery. He added that Romania’s diplomatic and consular missions were in close contact with Spanish authorities and ready to provide assistance.
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