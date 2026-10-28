US Strike Kills Suspected Drug Traffickers in Eastern Pacific
(MENAFN) The US military’s Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) said Tuesday that a US-directed operation against a suspected drug-smuggling boat in the Eastern Pacific left five people it described as “narco-terrorists” dead.
"On October 27, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific," it said on US social media company X. "Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking."
The command also released unclassified video footage showing the strike.
"On October 27, under the direction of #SOUTHCOM, Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere executed a lethal, kinetic strike on a go-fast vessel operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific," it said on US social media company X. "Confirmed intelligence revealed the vessel's active involvement in narco-trafficking."
The command also released unclassified video footage showing the strike.
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