Melania Trump Announces Expanded Ceasefire Across Ukraine’s Kherson Region
(MENAFN) US First Lady Melania Trump announced Tuesday that a localized ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine has been extended beyond the Russian-controlled city of Oleshky in Ukraine’s Kherson region.
"Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid.
"The ceasefire’s geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys," Trump said in a post on X.
The truce in Oleshky came into force at 0100GMT Tuesday, with the arrangement intended to enable humanitarian assistance to reach affected communities and allow civilians to be evacuated safely.
"Timing was accelerated two days ahead of schedule to protect the safety of civilians and to facilitate the delivery of critical humanitarian aid.
"The ceasefire’s geographic area has expanded beyond Oleshky, within the Kherson Region, to provide safe passage for the humanitarian convoys," Trump said in a post on X.
The truce in Oleshky came into force at 0100GMT Tuesday, with the arrangement intended to enable humanitarian assistance to reach affected communities and allow civilians to be evacuated safely.
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