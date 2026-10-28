French Senate Approves Bill Holding Protesters Liable for Damage
(MENAFN) France’s Senate has approved legislation known as the “rioters-pay” bill, which aims to make participants in violent demonstrations financially responsible for resulting damage, according to reports published Wednesday.
The measure passed in an overnight vote from Tuesday to Wednesday, securing 229 votes in favor and 105 against. Its stated objectives include securing “compensation for damage resulting from violence or damage committed in public spaces and the recovery of damages.”
The proposal was initially introduced following violence that erupted in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League in May. Its scope subsequently expanded in response to vandalism and looting reported during demonstrations on Oct. 17.
The legislation received substantial backing from the Senate’s right-wing majority but faced opposition from left-wing lawmakers, who argued that it threatened constitutional protections, including freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and the principle that penalties should be determined individually.
Under the proposed rules, people involved in violent gatherings could be held jointly responsible for compensation, even when they had not personally caused the damage. The state would be able to pursue payments of up to €10,000 ($11,000) from each individual.
Authorities would also be permitted to recover outstanding compensation by seizing portions of family benefits, housing assistance and France’s minimum-income support payments.
In a separate amendment, senators approved provisions allowing authorities to seek the removal of online material considered likely to trigger serious public disorder. The measure particularly targets content encouraging violence, vandalism or insurrection.
Social media companies would have 24 hours to take down the targeted material or risk having their services blocked or removed from online listings.
The Senate also endorsed a broader package of security provisions. These include additional administrative restrictions on demonstrations, further penalties that could prevent foreign nationals from remaining in France, tougher sentences, wider deployment of judicial drones and algorithmic video surveillance, as well as the possible eviction of individuals deemed troublemakers from social housing.
The legislation will next be considered by France’s National Assembly, where divisions among political groups could make its passage more difficult.
The measure passed in an overnight vote from Tuesday to Wednesday, securing 229 votes in favor and 105 against. Its stated objectives include securing “compensation for damage resulting from violence or damage committed in public spaces and the recovery of damages.”
The proposal was initially introduced following violence that erupted in Paris after Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League in May. Its scope subsequently expanded in response to vandalism and looting reported during demonstrations on Oct. 17.
The legislation received substantial backing from the Senate’s right-wing majority but faced opposition from left-wing lawmakers, who argued that it threatened constitutional protections, including freedom of assembly, freedom of expression and the principle that penalties should be determined individually.
Under the proposed rules, people involved in violent gatherings could be held jointly responsible for compensation, even when they had not personally caused the damage. The state would be able to pursue payments of up to €10,000 ($11,000) from each individual.
Authorities would also be permitted to recover outstanding compensation by seizing portions of family benefits, housing assistance and France’s minimum-income support payments.
In a separate amendment, senators approved provisions allowing authorities to seek the removal of online material considered likely to trigger serious public disorder. The measure particularly targets content encouraging violence, vandalism or insurrection.
Social media companies would have 24 hours to take down the targeted material or risk having their services blocked or removed from online listings.
The Senate also endorsed a broader package of security provisions. These include additional administrative restrictions on demonstrations, further penalties that could prevent foreign nationals from remaining in France, tougher sentences, wider deployment of judicial drones and algorithmic video surveillance, as well as the possible eviction of individuals deemed troublemakers from social housing.
The legislation will next be considered by France’s National Assembly, where divisions among political groups could make its passage more difficult.
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