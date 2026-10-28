AVANTE PARTNERS WITH VANGUARD RISK MANAGEMENT TO LAUNCH MAST PILOT IN GREECE AND IS FEATURED ON ANT1 TV WITH THE MAYOR OF VARI-VOULA-VOULIAGMENI



Avante, in partnership with Vanguard Risk Management, has launched a pilot deployment of its MAST platform with the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni in Greece, combining MAST's AI-enabled video surveillance with drone-based aerial tracking.

The pilot was featured on Greek national broadcaster ANT1 TV alongside the Mayor of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, Mr. Grigoris Konstantellos, providing a live demonstration of the system's detection, alert and drone-tracking functions. Avante continues to engage with the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni and other prospective customers in Greece regarding further deployments of MAST and the expansion of its broader technology-enabled security offering.

TORONTO, Ontario, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avante Corp. (TSX.V: XX) (OTC: ALXXF) (“ Avante” or the“ Company”), a global provider of technology-enabled security solutions and services, is pleased to announce that, in partnership with Vanguard Risk Management (“ Vanguard”), an Athens-based provider of drone-based aerial surveillance and security services, it has launched a pilot deployment of its Mobile Automated Surveillance Tower (“ MAST”) platform with the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni (the “Municipality”) in Greece. The pilot was recently featured on Greek national broadcaster ANT1 TV with the Mayor of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni, Mr. Grigoris Konstantellos.

Two MAST units have been in operation with the Municipality for approximately two months. The initial deployment took place at a municipal concert, where the system was used both to support event security and to train municipal personnel in its operation. Since then, MAST has been deployed in high-traffic public spaces, including a public area in Voula featured in the ANT1 TV segment. The pilot uses two configurations: a trailer-mounted MAST unit, designed for rapid deployment at concerts, event venues and other temporary sites, and a fixed-installation unit for ongoing monitoring.

Through the partnership, MAST has been integrated with Vanguard's drone-based aerial surveillance capabilities. When Avante's HALO AI video analytics identify a potential threat, MAST issues an audible warning and alerts Avante's Control Centre and relevant authorities. A Vanguard drone is then dispatched to track the individual from above, keeping them in view to support situational awareness during the response and adding a mobile aerial layer to MAST's fixed perimeter coverage. Vanguard has worked with the Municipality for approximately five years on drone and aerial surveillance for civil protection.

Emmanuel Mounouchos, Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair of Avante, commented,“Launching MAST with the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni is an important step in bringing our technology to public spaces in Europe, and we are pleased to be working alongside Vanguard, a partner with deep local experience in civil protection. Pairing MAST with drones that can be launched and provide visual awareness once a threat is detected gives authorities continuous, real-time visibility from first detection to response. Our focus is on evaluating the deployment with the Municipality and Vanguard and identifying opportunities for broader commercial use.”

During the ANT1 TV segment, Mayor Konstantellos and the Vanguard team presented the system and ran a live demonstration. As an individual simulating an armed threat walked into the monitored area, MAST detected him and issued an audible warning that authorities had been notified. The system then launched a drone, which began following him from overhead to prevent him from hiding or leaving undetected. Mayor Konstantellos noted the system is intended to support public safety at beaches, concerts and large sporting events, and said the Municipality's objective is to see the system adopted beyond municipal events by state agencies. Watch the full segment here:

Avante continues to engage with the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni and other prospective customers in Greece regarding further deployments of MAST and the expansion of its broader technology-enabled security offering. The pilot builds on MAST's growing footprint across construction, parking, telecommunications, law enforcement, retail, events, and oil and gas. That footprint includes a partnership with Target Park Group Inc. across its above-ground parking portfolio in Canada and the United States, and a deployment agreement with a regional police force in Ontario for Avante's Gunshot Detection technology.

ABOUT AVANTE CORP.:

Avante Corp. is a Toronto-based leading provider of security personnel and technology-enabled security solutions for residential and commercial clients. Avante's mission is to deliver an elevated level of security globally, with a white-glove approach for high-net-worth families and corporations alike, through advanced solutions and methods for detecting conditions requiring immediate response. The Company has developed a diversified security platform that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver superior security services. With an experienced team and a proven track record of solid growth, Avante is taking steps to build a broad portfolio of security businesses and solutions for its customers through organic growth complemented by strategic acquisitions. Avante acquires, manages, and develops industry-leading companies that provide specialized, mission-critical solutions to address the security risks faced by its clients. Avante is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker“XX”. For more information, please visit and consider joining our investor email list.

ABOUT VANGUARD RISK MANAGEMENT:

Vanguard Risk Management is an Athens-based provider of drone-based aerial surveillance, security and civil protection services. The company supports municipalities, government agencies and private-sector clients with services including surveillance of critical infrastructure, forest fire prevention, infrastructure inspection, digital mapping and search and rescue, and operates fixed control centres in more than eight municipalities across Greece. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the Company and the environment in which it operates. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as“believe”,“anticipate”,“project”,“expect”,“intend”,“plan”,“will”,“may”,“estimate”,“pro-forma” and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the Company's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the pilot deployment of MAST with the Municipality of Vari-Voula-Vouliagmeni; the Company's partnership with Vanguard Risk Management and the integration of MAST with drone-based aerial surveillance; the intended use of MAST at beaches, concerts, sporting events and other public spaces; the Company's continued discussions regarding additional opportunities and the potential for such discussions to result in further deployments or commercial agreements; the potential adoption of MAST by additional municipalities, public agencies or other customers in Greece and Europe; and the potential for MAST to contribute to the Company's recurring revenue. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully complete the pilot and convert it into a long-term commercial agreement; the outcome of the Company's continued discussions, which may not result in additional deployments or agreements; the performance of Vanguard Risk Management under the partnership and the Company's reliance on third parties for local deployment and drone operations; public-sector procurement processes, budgets and approvals; the Company's ability to comply with legal and regulatory requirements applicable to its technologies in Greece and the European Union, including those relating to data protection, privacy, artificial intelligence and the operation of unmanned aircraft; the performance of MAST and its integration with drone technology in live operating environments; risks associated with operating in international markets, including foreign exchange fluctuations; the Company's ability to achieve anticipated growth from new service offerings and from development and deployment of new technologies; and the list of risk factors identified in the Company's Management Discussion & Analysis (MD&A), Annual Information Form (AIF) and other continuous disclosure documents available at . There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Emmanuel Mounouchos

CEO, Chairman, and Founder

(416) 923-6984

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Pardeep Sangha

Investor Relations

604-572-6392

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