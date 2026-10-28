Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings

Southern's annualized return on average assets was 0.76% and 0.79% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.25% for the first nine months of 2026 compared to 11.00% for the first nine months of 2025. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.33% for the nine months of 2026 compared to 3.21% for the same period of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $14,270,000, or 1.14% of loans on September 30, 2026. Net loan charge-offs totaled $1,650,000 for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $29,000 for the first nine months of 2025. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.28% as of September 30, 2026, and 0.96% as of December 31, 2025.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated,“Third-quarter earnings were solid, and we made significant progress in reducing non-performing assets. We also achieved record levels of both deposits and total assets at quarter-end. As we shared in our press release, John Waldron has resigned as President and CEO of Southern Michigan Bancorp effective October 7, 2026. I am returning as Interim CEO alongside Kurt Miller as Interim President, while we search for a new CEO and President. Even though Kurt and I retired in August 2024, we have continued to hold leadership positions on the Board and actively advise the bank's strategic direction. We both look forward to overseeing Southern's day-to-day operations throughout the search process.”

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as“expected,”“begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.

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