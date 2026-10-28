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Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings


Date: 2026-10-28 07:46:43

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COLDWATER, Mich., Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTC Pink: SOMC) announced third quarter 2026 net income of $3,274,000, or $0.70 per share, an increase of $255,000, or 8.45%, compared to net income of $3,019,000, or $0.65 per share, for the third quarter of 2025. For the first nine months of 2026, Southern earned $9,667,000, or $2.06 per share, an increase of $364,000, or 3.91%, compared to net income of $9,303,000, or $2.01 per share, for the same nine-month period one year ago.

Southern's annualized return on average assets was 0.76% and 0.79% for the nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, respectively. The annualized return on average equity was 10.25% for the first nine months of 2026 compared to 11.00% for the first nine months of 2025. The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.33% for the nine months of 2026 compared to 3.21% for the same period of 2025.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $14,270,000, or 1.14% of loans on September 30, 2026. Net loan charge-offs totaled $1,650,000 for the first nine months of 2026, compared to $29,000 for the first nine months of 2025. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.28% as of September 30, 2026, and 0.96% as of December 31, 2025.

John H. Castle, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., stated,“Third-quarter earnings were solid, and we made significant progress in reducing non-performing assets. We also achieved record levels of both deposits and total assets at quarter-end. As we shared in our press release, John Waldron has resigned as President and CEO of Southern Michigan Bancorp effective October 7, 2026. I am returning as Interim CEO alongside Kurt Miller as Interim President, while we search for a new CEO and President. Even though Kurt and I retired in August 2024, we have continued to hold leadership positions on the Board and actively advise the bank's strategic direction. We both look forward to overseeing Southern's day-to-day operations throughout the search process.”

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company and the parent company of Southern Michigan Bank & Trust. It operates 18 offices within Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo and St. Joseph Counties providing a broad range of consumer, business and wealth management services throughout the region.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. Forward-looking statements are identifiable by words or phrases such as“expected,”“begin,” and other similar words or expressions. All statements with reference to a future time period are forward-looking. Management's determination of the provision and allowance for credit losses and other accounting estimates, such as the carrying value of goodwill, other real estate owned, mortgage servicing rights and the fair value of investment securities, involves judgments that are inherently forward-looking. The future effect of changes in the financial and credit markets and the national and regional economy on the banking industry, generally, and Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., specifically, are also inherently uncertain. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("risk factors") that are difficult to predict with regard to timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence. Therefore, actual results and outcomes may materially differ from what may be expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc., does not update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that may arise after the date of the forward-looking statements.

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except share data)
September 30,
2026		 December 31,
2025
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents $ 153,466 $ 110,126
Certificates of deposit in other banks 4,500 250
Securities available for sale, at fair value 150,240 156,220
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 64,377 62,471
Loans held-for-sale 949 214
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $14,270 – 2026, $15,553 - 2025 1,240,961 1,257,855
Premises and equipment, net 25,536 25,188
Net cash surrender value of life insurance 36,749 28,506
Goodwill 13,422 13,422
Other intangible assets, net 48 75
Other real estate owned 1,610 3,689
Other assets 39,158 32,461
TOTAL ASSETS
$ 1,731,016 $ 1,690,477
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing $ 243,100 $ 224,171
Interest bearing 1,207,825 1,192,627
Total deposits 1,450,925 1,416,798
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase and overnight borrowings 1,139 1,390
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 22,479 18,118
Other borrowings 97,900 97,900
Subordinated debentures 34,843 34,791
Total liabilities 1,607,286 1,568,997
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred stock, 100,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - -
Common stock, $2.50 par value:
Authorized - 10,000,000 shares
Issued and outstanding – 4,648,932 shares in 2026,
4,623,734 shares in 2025		 11,618 11,555
Additional paid-in capital 13,710 13,621
Retained earnings 114,010 106,716
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,608 ) (10,412 )
Total shareholders' equity
123,730 121,480
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$ 1,731,016 $ 1,690,477

SOUTHERN MICHIGAN BANCORP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2026 2025 2026 2025
Interest income:
Loans, including fees $ 19,519 $ 18,681 $ 58,828 $ 53,724
Federal funds sold and balances with banks 1,009 726 2,539 2,492
Securities:
Taxable 1,398 1,468 4,156 4,405
Tax-exempt 439 394 1,271 1,089
Total interest income 22,365 21,269 66,794 61,710
Interest expense:
Deposits 7,469 7,731 22,535 22,587
Other 1,679 1,452 4,715 4,037
Total interest expense 9,148 9,183 27,250 26,624
Net interest income 13,217 12,086 39,544 35,086
Provision for credit losses - 1,200 758 1,864
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,217 10,886 38,786 33,222
Non-interest income:
Service charges on deposit accounts 473 423 1,345 1,226
Trust fees 1,053 820 2,950 2,345
Net gains on loan sales 235 250 683 744
Earnings on life insurance assets 283 227 838 805
ATM and debit card fee income 492 478 1,440 1,406
Gain on sale of fixed assets - 220 40 220
Other 217 200 648 602
Total non-interest income 2,753 2,618 7,944 7,348
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 6,684 5,992 19,460 17,985
Occupancy, net 680 651 2,003 1,837
Equipment 533 474 1,569 1,462
Professional and outside services 563 507 1,746 1,555
Software maintenance 796 718 2,304 2,067
ATM expenses 255 270 738 742
Printing, postage, and supplies 100 112 338 345
Telecommunication expenses 92 75 251 223
Loss on other real estate owned 830 - 2,519 -
Other 1,501 1,180 4,220 3,311
Total non-interest expense 12,034 9,979 35,148 29,527
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 3,936 3,525 11,582 11,043
Federal income tax provision 662 506 1,915 1,740
NET INCOME $ 3,274 $ 3,019 $ 9,667 $ 9,303
Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.65 $ 2.08 $ 2.02
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.70 0.65 2.06 2.01
Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.17 0.16 0.51 0.48


CONTACT: CONTACT: John H. Castle, Chairman and Interim CEO (517) 279-5500

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111878484


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