TC Transcontinental Announces A Transition In Financial Leadership

“On behalf of both the Board of Directors and my family, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Donald for his exceptional contribution over the past 20 years,” said Isabelle Marcoux, Executive Chair of the Board of TC Transcontinental.“His integrity, sound judgment and entrepreneurial spirit have helped the company maintain its financial strength and navigate major transformations. I am deeply grateful for his commitment and loyalty. I also congratulate Manon for this well-deserved appointment, and she can count on my full confidence and support in her new role.”

“I thank Donald for his leadership and for the strong finance team he has built,” said Sam Bendavid, CEO of TC Transcontinental.“Manon's in-depth knowledge of the company, financial expertise and ability to engage teams will be valuable assets in maintaining our financial discipline and supporting the next stages of our growth.”

Manon Sigouin, CPA, has been with TC Transcontinental for 28 years. Throughout her career, she has held positions of increasing responsibility across various sectors of the company, including Group Controller in Mexico and subsequently Vice President, Finance, before being appointed Vice President, Financial Operations and Corporate Controller in 2023.

“I am leaving TC Transcontinental with immense gratitude and tremendous pride in what we have accomplished,” said Donald LeCavalier.“Manon has all the qualities needed to succeed in her new role, and I will be fully committed to working alongside her to ensure a smooth transition.”

“I am honoured by the confidence placed in me and would like to thank Donald for his support and leadership,” said Manon Sigouin.“I look forward to continuing to work together with our teams to support the company's performance and contribute to long-term value creation.”

About TC Transcontinental

Founded 50 years ago and 4,200 employees strong, Transcontinental Inc. (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), known under the TC Transcontinental brand, is a Canadian retail marketing services company, Canada's largest printer, and the Canadian leader in French‐language educational publishing.

Driven by the vision of a more informed, educated and prosperous society, TC Transcontinental propels its clients' success across the retail, education, book and information industries. With agility, creativity and boldness, we design and deliver innovative, high‐value products and services.

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