Kazakhstan Prioritizes Turkic Unity in Foreign Policy Agenda
(MENAFN) Kazakhstan considers deeper cooperation with Türkiye and stronger engagement within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) important components of its foreign policy, with closer integration across the Turkic world remaining among its main strategic priorities, Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.
Tileuberdi made the remarks ahead of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Ankara on Wednesday and the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which Türkiye is set to host.
Describing the international landscape as increasingly influenced by major geopolitical shifts, changes in the global economy and growing technological competition, Tileuberdi highlighted the need for partnerships grounded in mutual confidence, respect for national interests and a commitment to joint action.
“Kazakhstan and Türkiye are united by centuries-old historical ties, spiritual affinity, shared cultural traditions, and the rich linguistic heritage of the Turkic world,” he said.
“Today, bilateral relations have acquired the character of an expanded strategic partnership covering political dialogue, trade, investment, energy, transport, industry, education, digital technologies, and other areas. At the current stage, the most important task is to resolutely continue transforming the accumulated political capital into tangible economic results, new production facilities, employment opportunities, and long-term projects,” he added.
Tileuberdi’s comments underscored Kazakhstan’s intention to translate its longstanding political and cultural links with Türkiye into practical cooperation, including expanded economic activity, industrial development and initiatives designed to create jobs and support long-term growth.
Tileuberdi made the remarks ahead of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Ankara on Wednesday and the 13th summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which Türkiye is set to host.
Describing the international landscape as increasingly influenced by major geopolitical shifts, changes in the global economy and growing technological competition, Tileuberdi highlighted the need for partnerships grounded in mutual confidence, respect for national interests and a commitment to joint action.
“Kazakhstan and Türkiye are united by centuries-old historical ties, spiritual affinity, shared cultural traditions, and the rich linguistic heritage of the Turkic world,” he said.
“Today, bilateral relations have acquired the character of an expanded strategic partnership covering political dialogue, trade, investment, energy, transport, industry, education, digital technologies, and other areas. At the current stage, the most important task is to resolutely continue transforming the accumulated political capital into tangible economic results, new production facilities, employment opportunities, and long-term projects,” he added.
Tileuberdi’s comments underscored Kazakhstan’s intention to translate its longstanding political and cultural links with Türkiye into practical cooperation, including expanded economic activity, industrial development and initiatives designed to create jobs and support long-term growth.
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