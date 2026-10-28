Influential Women Showcases Tia B. Kline: Empowering Families And Strengthening Learning Outcomes

WARRENSVILLE HEIGHTS, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Founder and Executive Director of Equipped4LifeNow Advances Family Engagement, Educational Advocacy, and Youth MentorshipWarrensville Heights, Ohio – Tia B. Kline is the Founder and Executive Director of Equipped4LifeNow, a nonprofit organization that provides youth academic enrichment, personal development, and mentorship opportunities. An educational consultant, learning strategist, and family engagement specialist based in the Cleveland area, she is a results-driven leader in education and youth development who focuses on empowering families, strengthening learning outcomes, and advancing educational equity. Her specialties include family engagement and educational advocacy, learning strategy and instructional design, and youth development and mentorship programming.In addition to leading Equipped4LifeNow, Tia is the Founder and Chief Learning Strategist of STEP Learning Services LTD, where she designs and delivers academic and instructional support programs for learners, families, and organizations. Through BOSS4EDUCATION Family Empowerment and Educational Consulting LLC, she equips families with tools and strategies to advocate confidently for their children's education. She also facilitates professional development workshops for educators and youth-serving professionals, including mental health and leadership training. Drawing on extensive experience in learning and development, coaching, and motivational speaking, she is widely recognized for translating strategy into meaningful, student-centered impact.Tia earned her Bachelor of Business Administration from Cleveland State University and serves on the Cleveland State Alumni Board. She is also a member of MYCOM Cleveland. Her certifications include Certified Family Empowerment Coach, Certified Family Peer Supporter, Youth Mental Health First Aid Instructor, Adult Mental Health First Aid, Statewide Family Peer Supporter Trainer, Emotional CPR, Community Facilitator, PAXTools Community Educator, and program leader certifications for the Basics and Family to Family programs. Youth Mental Health First Aid training, which she teaches as a certified instructor, prepares adults to recognize and respond when a young person may be experiencing a mental health or substance use challenge. Together, these credentials reflect her commitment to holistic youth well-being.Research consistently shows that when families are actively engaged in their children's education, students tend to attend school more regularly, perform better academically, and develop stronger social skills. Family engagement goes beyond attending school events. It includes helping parents understand their rights, communicate effectively with teachers, and support learning at home. Educational advocates like Tia help families navigate complex systems such as special education services and school planning meetings, ensuring that every child has a voice. Tia's work is grounded in the belief that students succeed when families lead, and she measures success not by titles or recognition but by the lives she influences and the lasting imprint she leaves on others.Tia attributes her success to a strong, supportive family and a personal drive to keep asking herself what more she can do. Her commitment to lifelong learning and to giving back to her community keeps her grounded and motivated.Her advice to young women entering the field is to never stop learning and growing. She encourages them to seek out a mentor, since guidance can make a meaningful difference, and to become the kind of mentor and support system for others that they may not have had themselves.The values Tia holds most closely are serving as a trusted resource in her community and acting as a connector who brings people and opportunities together. She also values continuous personal development so she can apply what she learns to support the families and communities she serves.From her business education at Cleveland State University to founding multiple organizations dedicated to learners and families, Tia has built a career centered on empowerment, access, and long-term community transformation. Through her advocacy, training, and mentorship, Tia B. Kline continues to equip families and young people with the tools they need to thrive.Learn More about Tia B. Kline:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women

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Influential Women Showcases Tia B. Kline: Empowering Families And Strengthening Learning Outcomes News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 11:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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