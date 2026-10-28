Kimberly Curseen, Recognized By Influential Women, Champions Compassionate Care For Patients Living With Serious Illness

MORROWS, GA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Director of Supportive Care Clinic for Division of Palliative Medicine Emory School of Medicine/ Emory Healthcare and Winship Palliative Care.ATLANTA, GA - Dr. Kimberly A. Curseen, MD, FAAHPM, is the current President of American Academy of Hospice Medicine. Dr. Curseen, a national leader in palliative care and geriatrics, brings nearly two decades of clinical expertise, visionary leadership, and a steadfast commitment to health equity and workforce development to the organization.Dr. Curseen serves as a Professor at the Emory University School of Medicine, holding a primary appointment in the Department of Family and Preventive Medicine (Division of Palliative Medicine) and a secondary appointment in the Department of Medicine (Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology). At Emory Healthcare and the Winship Cancer Institute, she fills multiple pivotal leadership roles, including Operations Lead for Emory Healthcare Palliative Care, Site Director for the Emory Supportive Care Ambulatory Clinic, Director of Winship Cancer Institute Palliative Care, and Physician Director for Cancer Service Line Navigation and Support.“It is an incredible honor to serve as President of AAHPM,” said Dr. Curseen.“I look forward to working alongside our dedicated members to expand access to high-quality, interdisciplinary hospice and palliative care, empower the next generation of healthcare leaders, and champion healthcare equity for patients and families across the nation.”Prior to her presidency, Dr. Curseen served AAHPM as Chair-Elect, Secretary, Governance Committee Chair, and a member of the Public Policy Committee. She founded the academy's Outpatient Palliative Care Interest Group and worked with AAHPM for the Next Generation Scholars Program, underscoring her dedication to mentoring emerging physicians and expanding community-based care models.Beyond her national leadership, Dr. Curseen actively drives statewide healthcare quality in Georgia as a Board Member for the Georgia Hospice and Palliative Care Organization (GHPCO), Co-Chair of the Georgia POLST Committee, Co-Chair of the Georgia Cancer Control Consortium's Palliative Care Working Group, and has served as an educational partner with LeadingAge Georgia. She is the newly named Director of the Georgia Geriatric Education and Training Alliance Grant supported by HRSA.Dr. Curseen earned her MD from Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College of Virginia, completed her internal medicine residency at Yale, and completed a two-year Geriatric Medicine fellowship with a palliative care concentration at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS). She is triple board-certified in Internal Medicine, Geriatric Medicine, and Hospice and Palliative Medicine.Learn More about Kimberly Curseen:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Kimberly Curseen, Recognized By Influential Women, Champions Compassionate Care For Patients Living With Serious Illness News Provided By Influential Women October 28, 2026, 11:37 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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