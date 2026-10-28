BJP's Dr Yadav Secures Hat-Trick In Kosi Graduates' MLC Seat Reaffirms Regional Dominance

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Oct 28 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate, Dr. N.K. Yadav, has clinched a resounding victory in the biennial election for the Kosi Graduates' constituency, securing his third-consecutive term in the Bihar Legislative Council and achieving a memorable political 'hat-trick.'

Returning Officer and Purnea Divisional Commissioner, Dinesh Kumar, officially announced the result on Wednesday, following the conclusion of all counting rounds at the Purnea counting centre.

The official declaration brought an immediate close to nearly 24 hours of intense political anticipation and speculation surrounding the high-stakes contest.

The confirmation of Dr. Yadav's victory triggered enthusiastic celebrations among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and BJP workers gathered outside the venue.

Supporters greeted the re-elected Member of the Legislative Council with garlands, drumbeats, and victory slogans, marking the occasion by smearing abir-gulal and distributing sweets.

The election carried immense political weight across the Kosi and Seemanchal belts.

Reaffirming its faith in the veteran leader, the BJP leadership saw Dr. Yadav leverage his deep connections with the graduate electorate to overcome rival candidates in a competitive race.

Political observers view Dr. Yadav's triumph as an important organisational milestone for the BJP, consolidating its representation in the upper house of the state legislature and reinforcing its political footing in eastern Bihar ahead of future electoral battles.

Earlier, another NDA candidate and JD(U) leader, Neeraj Kumar, won the prestigious Patna Graduate Seat after several rounds of counting of votes.

He has defeated RJD and Jan Suraaj candidates despite the opposition of Bahubali MLA Anant Singh.

The JD(U) MLA from Mokama had openly supported the Jan Suraaj candidate Anuj Singh.

Another BJP candidate, N.P. Singh, won the Tirhut Teachers Seat in this MLC election by 594 votes.

The MLC election for the eight seats, including four Graduates and four Teachers were held on October 23, and the counting started on October 27.