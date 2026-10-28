Andhra CM Briefs Amit Shah On 'Extensive Damage' Caused By Cyclone

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 28 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the phone and briefed him on the 'extensive damage' caused by cyclone 'Aranab' in the state.

The Chief Minister posted on X that he briefed him on the impact of the cyclone across Andhra Pradesh.

“I explained the extensive damage caused by the cyclone, particularly to agricultural and horticultural crops, power infrastructure, roads and other public assets. I also apprised him of the ongoing heavy rainfall in cyclone-affected districts, the prevailing ground situation, and the extensive relief and restoration operations being undertaken by the State Government,” he said.

“In view of the widespread damage, I requested the Union Home Minister to depute Central teams at the earliest to assess the losses and extend financial assistance from the Government of India to support relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts,” the Chief Minister said.

According to an official release, the Chief Minister briefed the Union Home Minister on the situation in cyclone-affected districts, including Visakhapatnam, Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru and Krishna.

The Chief Minister informed Amit Shah that, as per preliminary assessments, agricultural crops in over 70,000 hectares have been inundated across the state due to the cyclone.

He explained that horticultural crops spread over 10,500 hectares have also been affected, besides damage to houses, roads and electricity poles.

The Chief Minister briefed Home Minister Shah on the extensive precautionary measures taken by the State Government to minimise loss of life and property.

The Central minister was told that people from flood-prone and low-lying areas have been evacuated and shifted to relief shelters.

CM Chandrababu Naidu stated that preliminary damage assessment reports are being sent to the Central Government and requested the deployment of Central teams to assess cyclone-related losses.

He urged Amit Shah to extend necessary assistance from the Central Government to support relief, rehabilitation and restoration efforts in the cyclone-affected areas.

The Chief Minister earlier wrote a letter to Amit Shah, requesting him to depute a Central team at the earliest to assess the damage caused by the cyclone.